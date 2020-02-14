Sophomore Mason Archambault helped the Gillette College men’s basketball team get out of a shooting slump in the first half Thursday night. He then went on to make 6-of-9 3-pointers and score 26 points to push the Pronghorns to a 92-72 win at Sheridan College.
Despite holding Sheridan to just six points in the first 10 minutes of the game, Gillette College only led 23-19 with seven minutes left in the first half. That’s when Archambault nailed his first 3 and the Pronghorns went into the locker room leading 39-29.
Archambault made three more 3s in the first six minutes of the second half, helping Gillete push the lead to 61-42. The Generals, led by Jovon McLanahan’s 41 points, cut the lead to single digits for about two minutes near the seven-minute mark, but the Pronghorns slammed the door shut with a 19-6 run.
“Luckily, Mason was shooting well,” said Pronghorns coach Shawn Neary. “He’s such a good player — so heady, tough, competitive — so I’m just happy for him. ... Six-for-9 (from 3), that’s good and he’s capable of that.”
It took a good portion of the first half for either team to find some offensive rhythm and Neary said his team was taking a lot of quick shots, many after just one pass.
Gillette’s defense played lights out in the first half, though. The Generals finally picked up the pace after only scoring six points in the first 10 minutes to stay in the game.
Sheridan scored four straight points to cut the deficit to 26-23 with just under six minutes left, only to have Archambault respond with two 3-pointers in 35 seconds.
The Pronghorns closed the half on a 5-0 run, as Isaac Mushila scored on the break and Gary Solomon nailed a 3 to make it 39-29 heading into the half.
Gillette also made a run to start the second half, which was a difference-maker.
Casper scored first in the half, but the Pronghorns answered with eight unanswered points. Sophomore Bradley Akhile started the run with a dunk on a break, then Archambault and freshman Teonta McKeithen both made 3s to push the lead to 47-31 with 17:30 left.
“That was a good start, good run to get it going,” Neary said.
Archambault scored the next eight Pronghorn points, including two more 3s, to keep the lead at 16 with 13:40 left. The Generals responded with a 3, but McKeithen came right back with four straight points and then Jo Jones scored a layup to make it 61-42 with 12:15 on the clock.
The lead was still at 19 points two minutes later following four straight points from sophomore Jayden Coke, but then McLanahan and the Generals made their run.
The former National Player of the Week scored 13 points in less than two minutes, including an and-one layup, a 3-pointer and 8-for-8 free throws to storm back and make it 67-61 with 7:15 left. The final points of the run came after Jones missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity at Gillette’s end, then fouled McLanahan on a 3-pointer seven seconds later.
“Overall, I thought our defense was good tonight,” Neary said. “But in the second half, they were getting by us and we were fouling.”
McKeithen hit a tough mid-range jumper on the next possession, and while it didn’t make up for the 19-6 run, Neary thought it calmed the team’s nerves.
“Teonta hit a shot and it kind of broke the ice for us,” he said. “After he made that, we were able to get some easy ones.”
A 3-pointer by Solomon with 4:05 left gave the Pronghorns the double-digit lead at 76-66 and they never looked back. Gillette shot 9-of-10 from the free throw line the rest of the way and a stepback 3 from Teonta McKeithen with 20 seconds left put the finishing touch on the 92-72 victory.
“I just think that’s a good win,” Neary said. “To go get a 20-point win on the road is big.”
Despite the Generals’ push to get back in the game, Gillette only allowed them to shoot 29.7% from the field in the second half and 33% for the game. Marcus Stephens, who hurt the Pronghorns at home earlier this season, scored 18 points, but only shot 7-of-24 from the field.
The Pronghorns had five players in double figures. On top of Archambault’s 26, McKeithen had 17, Solomon 16, while Akhile and Coke both had 11. Mushila was the top rebounder with 11.
McLanahan’s 41 points came in a variety of ways. He made 8-of-14 3-pointers to account for the majority of his 10 field goals and he also went to the free throw line 14 times, making 13.
Gillette has won three in a row following overtime losses to Casper and Central Wyoming. It is now 22-4 and 8-3 in the conference and returns home Saturday at 4 p.m. to take on Laramie County Community College (4-21), losers of nine of its last 10 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.