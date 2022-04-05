Wally Hloucha claims there’s no one in the country who spends more money on pool than him.
Taking a look at his inventory, it would be tough to refute the statement. Hloucha owns over 400 pool cues. His house features seven pool tables and walls covered in cue stick display racks.
“The cheapest cue I shoot with is $1,800,” Hloucha said.
Pool cues vary in a lot of ways. Price depends on the quality of wood, the balance of weight and the flexibility of the shaft, among other things.
Hloucha bought his first pool cue in 1990. Now he has 192 cues stuffed into a 5 gallon bucket in his garage.
“The first one I started with was a piece of s- —,” Hloucha. “Over the years I’ve just kept trying to set the bar up higher and higher. If these people want to keep up with the Joneses I tell them, ‘I’m above the Joneses.’”
Hloucha was one of 32 participants in this weekend’s pool tournament at Good Times Liquor & Lounge.
Jerry Martinez, who’s been playing pool in Gillette since 1989, said the eight-team tournament was a good turnout. League play ended at last weekend’s state tournament in Casper where 21 Gillette players finished in the top 4 for their respective divisions.
Most pool players don’t play pool to win awards or gain recognition. They play pool to talk crap — some more than others — make new friends and maybe win some games in the process.
Ed Lambert has been playing pool for over 30 years. The 49-year-old finished second at last weekend’s state tournament in both the AA/AAA singles division and the A team division. The two second-place finishes netted him roughly $2,500.
Like Hloucha and Martinez, Lambert plays pool every single day. He owns two pool tables and tries to improve his game every time he racks it up.
For Lambert, there’s nowhere he’d rather be on a Saturday afternoon than a local pool tournament. It’s not about winning money for Lambert. It’s about playing a game he’s fallen in love with.
Becoming a pool player
Lambert grew up playing pool. The Michigan native’s mom was a barber and her shop had a pool table in the other room.
“She would cut hair and we’d just go play,” Lambert said. “I was just a little kid learning to play. Then when I got old enough to go to a bar, someone walked in and asked if I wanted to be in a league and it kind of just took off from there.”
Over the years, Lambert has learned all the different strategies that go into winning a game of pool. The most important strategy is to run the table and win on the first turn before the opponent even gets to shoot.
“You have to go into it knowing that you’re not playing your opponent,” Lambert said. “You’re always playing the pool table. It’s always just you and the pool table.”
Pool players have three different types of cues to choose from. Cues are specifically made for the break shot and for jump shots where a ball is shot over another ball. Regular shooting cues are the sticks most commonly found at public pool tables, Hloucha said.
Saturday’s tournament was no in-and-out thing. All eight teams signed up knowing the tournament would likely be a 12-hour commitment. Nobody seemed to mind.
Pool is a sport often linked to drinking alcohol. But seasoned veterans like Lambert know the real players don’t risk mixing business with pleasure.
“The better you are at pool, the less you drink,” Lambert said.
Martinez enjoyed a handful of Dr. Peppers during Saturday’s tournament. The tournament had a double-elimination format where four-person teams played four games each round.
Hloucha looks at pool as a way to relieve stress after a long day of mechanical work. His favorite part is meeting players — both new and old — and getting to know them from across the table.
“I like helping the kids,” Hloucha said. “I like helping newcomers get familiar with the sport. I give away a lot of cues to the newcomers.”
A big obstacle for growing the pool community in Gillette is the lack of an official pool hall. Good Times is one of the most popular places to play because it has five tables but players are limited to those 21 years old and up.
Some of the most popular places to play pool in Gillette are bars, leaving kids and young adults with limited access to quality pool tables.
Despite a handful of limitations, the pool culture is still going strong. Gillette had its best finish at the state tournament since 1989 this year, Martinez said.
Local leagues are always looking for new players. Leagues include the Valley National 8-Ball Association and the Billiards Congress of America, both of which are played in Gillette.
Gillette will host the 10th annual 9-Ball Classic Tournament later this month at the Tower West Lodge. Players will compete from Wyoming, South Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Montana and possibly Nebraska, Lambert said.
For more information, contact Chuck at 660-3482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.