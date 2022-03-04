The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team will play in its second consecutive Class 4A East regional championship game after beating Kelly Walsh 51-43 on Friday in Cheyenne.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and will meet No. 1 seed Cheyenne East in the title game. Friday's win guarantees Thunder Basin a top 2 seed in the Class 4A state tournament next weekend in Casper.
The Bolts started the game against the Trojans on a 13-4 run and had a 20-13 lead after the first quarter. Both teams' offenses struggled in the second quarter as the Bolts and Trojans combined for just 13 points. The Bolts were held without a basket for the first 5 minutes of the quarter but still took a 26-20 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Thunder Basin extended its lead to 39-29 going into the final eight minutes of the game before closing out the Trojans 51-43 down the stretch.
Junior Laney McCarty led the Bolts in scoring with 14 points, followed by senior Gabby Mendoza with 12, junior Joelie Spelts and senior Risa Pilon with eight each and Kinley Solem with four. Spelts also collected a team-high 10 rebounds.
Thunder Basin will move on to play East at 3 p.m. Saturday in Cheyenne. The winner will earn the East No. 1 seed at the state tournament and the loser will be the East No. 2 seed.
