Bryce Sexton first stepped on a skateboard when he was around 6 years old. It didn’t end well. When he stepped on, the board shot up and he fell back, breaking his tailbone.
He wasn’t really interested in skateboarding much after that.
It took six years before he got back on a skateboard, and now, it’s a part of his routine. For around six hours a day, Sexton and his friends are at the skate park in Gillette. Despite injuries — Sexton has broken his left ankle twice — the group is there almost daily, except when the weather won’t cooperate.
Sexton and Kohen Huber met at the skate park several years ago. They were strangers then, but now they are one of each other’s closest friends. Both grew up on Tony Hawk video games and started skating around 10 years ago. Sexton’s favorite trick is an ollie, a classic in the skating world. Huber’s is a front 180 where Huber’s body and the board both flip 180 degrees. Sexton admits that Huber is a little better than him.
“It was hard,” Huber said of his start to skating. “I just stepped on it. Kept doing it, kept doing it and I’m still doing it. It’s really fun and it’s one of the only things I enjoy.”
Both customized their own boards with specific trucks, boards and grip tapes. They pick the items out at Primetime Paintball and Skateboards in Gillette. There’s uniqueness and individuality in every board and scooter at the park. Their boards are as much self expression as their outfits — which are all equally unique. Some are wearing long pants, other shorts and a short sleeve shirt. Sexton and several others don’t bother with a shirt. There are a few younger kids with helmets on.
Both have had their fair share of injuries. But they keep coming back to the sport and the skate park. When Sexton broke his ankle, he would skate in his medical boot. Huber broke his wrists once and his biggest concern was if he could continue to skate.
“I asked if it meant I could still skate and they said you can skate you just can’t fall,” Huber said.
The injuries are worth it. It’s a necessary sacrifice that they’re willing to make over and over again. The adrenaline rush they get on the concrete park is something they can’t get anywhere else. Now the park and the sport have become such staples in their lives. They’ve spent countless hours and dollars in the sport.
The two have several other friends they skate with most days. It’s a close friend group at the park. Where other parks often have beef between skaters and scooters, the park in Gillette is much more civil.
The skate park on 4J Road is the only one in town. This leads to the group sometimes having to get a little creative in where they can skate. Huber likes to skate at the parking garage downtown. During winters, Sexton will snowboard. Sexton will sometimes go to Denver to skate at some of their skate parks.
Sexton and Huber are both 18. Huber just graduated in May and Sexton still has a year left of school. There are some older people that hang out at the park but most are around their age. The two recognize some of the stigma around skateboarding and try to keep locals that are into the sport in check. They pick up the trash around the park and stop kids from graffitiing when they can.
They are the beneficiaries of a close skate community. The next generation of skaters in Gillette will inherit the community they were a part of and helped mold, so it’s important to maintain what helped them fall in love with the sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.