Coming out of the annual Campbell County High School football soap scrimmage, the Camels coaching staff has a big decision to make.
Campbell County has a tight position battle at quarterback between sophomore Aidan Dorr and freshman Mason Drube.
The varsity roster played roughly 60 snaps during Friday's scrimmage, with Drube starting and playing 35 plays while Dorr played the other 25.
Dorr scored the first points of the scrimmage on a 50-yard touchdown run in his second series. The next play, Dorr found Rylan Fitzpatrick in the endzone for a 40-yard touchdown catch.
Dorr ended the scrimmaged 5-10 with 99 yards, one touchdown and one interception and added 81 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Drube started slow but found his stride in his final two series of the scrimmage. After starting 1-8 for eight yards and two interceptions, Drube settled in and connected with senior tight end Logan Dymond on a 45-yard catch.
Drube's last throw of the night was a 40-yard touchdown strike to senior Jace Walter in the endzone to end the varsity team's scrimmage.
In his 35 plays, Drube was 4-13 for 101 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He added 31 rushing yards on the ground.
Junior Ian Carter stepped up for the Camels offense while senior Will Miller played defense. Miller, an all-conference linebacker from last year, was also the starting running back for the Camels last season.
Carter ran for 92 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown run.
Other notable performances came from Miller who had a handful of tackles for a loss and an interception on defense. Miller also caught a 30-yard pass from Dorr on offense.
To go along with his touchdown reception at wide receiver, Walter picked off Dorr on a one-handed snag for an interception on defense.
All in all, Andrew Rose was pleased with the performance of his team on both sides of the ball.
"We wanted to make sure both teams had the opportunity to go with different sets," Rose said. "Then we went all No. 1s. We were successful with whoever was back there (at quarterback)."
With the season-opener against Rock Springs just one week away, Dorr and Drube's play during the scrimmage didn't make Rose's job any easier going into the weekend.
"They're both athletic kids and they're going to be on the field on both sides of the ball consistently on varsity," Rose said. "They've certainty made it difficult and it's something that we're going to have to really sit down and hammer out and go from there."
In terms of how he feels overall looking ahead to Rock Springs, Rose has noticed a shift in preparedness going into his third year as head coach at CCHS.
"We did more in the spring this year," Rose said. "Part of that's on me. When I came in I was late and we were already into April (2019) when I took the position. Then (COVID-19) kind of screwed up everything last year.
"This year we have a full head of steam. ... We've just continued to build ever since we first stepped onto the football field in April. So we're seeing nothing but progress."
With the annual soap scrimmage behind them, the Camels will go into the first week of school trying to prepare for a powerful Rock Springs team. Campbell County will play the Tigers at 6 p.m. in Rock Springs.
The Camels home-opener will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 against Laramie.
For a CCHS football season preview, check Saturday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
