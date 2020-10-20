The Class 4A football rankings have been a carousel of activity through one of the most challenging football seasons in Wyoming high school history.
With COVID-19 restrictions, limited fan attendance and plenty of doubt the season would happen or finish, the last week of the prep football regular season is here.
With only one game remaining before the playoffs, the eight postseason seeds are far from set. With no undefeated teams left, all five games Friday will have playoff implications to determine seeding in a year where home-field advantage is crucial.
Because of the pandemic, the Wyoming High School Activities Association opted to have the highest-seeded team host the state championship game rather than playing at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
This is especially important for Thunder Basin High School. The Bolts reached the 7-1 mark Friday with a dominant 40-0 win over Natrona County and now stand atop the 4A standings alongside Cheyenne East, which Thunder Basin beat earlier in the season.
The advantage “is important more so this year than any other year,” TBHS coach Trent Pikula said. “If you can stay in your hometown, that’s a big thing and that hasn’t happened in Wyoming in a long time.
“For any team to host that championship game, that’s big for your team and your program and the youth in the town and your fans.”
The Bolts will end the regular season on the road against rival Sheridan (5-3), which is coming off back-to-back wins against Kelly Walsh and Campbell County. A win in Sheridan will secure the top seed for Thunder Basin regardless of what happens in the other four relevant games, according to Wyoming-football.com.
The game will be a rematch of last year’s state championship where the Broncs beat the Bolts 35-26.
“It’s Gillette versus Sheridan, and anytime these two towns get together it’s big,” Pikula said. “For us, the last time we played them was in the state championship game, so we have some bitterness with that.
“We just need to keep doing what we’re doing.”
Thunder Basin could also still finish with the No. 1 seed with a loss to Sheridan and a Rock Springs win over Cheyenne Central. But if the Bolts lose and Central wins, Thunder Basin will fall to No. 3 because of its loss to Cheyenne East earlier in the season.
Of the 10 teams in 4A Wyoming high school football, the fates of six will be determined Friday. Kelly Walsh (No. 7) and Laramie (No. 8) have already locked in playoff spots at their respective seeds while Campbell County (1-7) and Cheyenne South (1-7) are officially out of playoff contention.
The focus this week for the Bolts will be only on Sheridan, Pikula said.
“That’s what we try and do every week,” Pikula said. “We just need to play our game and not let the other stuff bother us.”
Regardless of what happens in Sheridan, Thunder Basin will have at least one more home game this season. While the opponent is unknown until Friday, the Bolts will host its fourth playoff game in the program’s four-season history Oct. 30.
This week’s regular-season finale kicks off at 6 p.m. for both schools, with CCHS hosting Casper Kelly Walsh.
