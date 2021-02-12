The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team ended the regular season with a 42-27 loss to Sheridan on the road Friday night.
The Broncs went into the dual ranked No. 1 as a team on wyowrestling.com while the Bolts are ranked No. 2.
Sheridan took an early 12-0 lead after Justin Vela pinned Dylan Skillings at 285 pounds and Cole Risen pinned Blaize Burrow at 106 pounds. Antonio Avila responded for the Bolts with a 6-3 win by decision at 113 pounds which was followed by pins by Alex Draper at 120 pounds and Jeric Igo at 126 pounds.
Sheridan took the momentum back with Hunter Goodwin's pin over Jais Rose at 132 pounds and a forfeit at 138 pounds to take a 24-15 lead. But Thunder Basin again turned the tides of the match when Seamus Casey scored a sudden victory by beating Dane Steel 4-2 in the overtime period.
Cael Porter won next for the Bolts at 152 pounds with a 6-5 decision over Terran Grooms, but Sheridan won the next three matches by pin at 160 pounds, 170 pounds and 182 pounds.
Down 42-21, the Bolts won the last two matches of the dual with Dillon Glick's 3-1 win by decision at 195 pounds and Lane Catlin's 4-1 win by decision at 220 pounds.
The next time the Bolts return to the mat will be for the regional tournament next Friday. Thunder Basin will take on Campbell County and the Broncs in Sheridan.
