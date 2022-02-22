More than 100 teams met in Gillette this weekend for the fourth annual K2 Technologies Clash youth soccer tournament in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex. A total of 220 matches were played between age divisions ranging from U8 to U19.
The fustal style competition was hosted by the Gillette Edge Soccer Club and featured 125 teams from three different states including Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana. Futsal is a variation of soccer that is played on a smaller, hard court.
The three-day tournament started Friday night and ran all day Saturday and Sunday with the championships for each division being play Sunday night.
Four Gillette teams took home titles at this weekend’s tournament. The Gillette Edge Purple teams won the U12 girls division, the U14 boys gold division and the U19 girls gold division. The Razor City Renegades won the U12 boys silver division.
“It’s great to see the success for some of those Gillette teams,” tournament organizer Brian Hockanson said. “They had a lot of second place finishes too so obviously a lot of them had great finishes. I think the kids all had fun.”
The most rewarding part of hosting the tournament is hearing from some of the visiting teams compliment Hockanson on the facilities available in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
“We hear from other coaches and tournament directors from out of town all the time,” Hokanson said. “They just tell us that we have the best facilities out there and that they love coming to Gillette every time.”
This year’s tournament was a great turnout for both teams and for fans in the stands, Hokanson said.
Last year’s tournament brought in 137 youth soccer teams. The Edge also hosted the third annual Pepsi Cup with 67 teams at Cam-plex last month.
