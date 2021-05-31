The Post 42 American Legion Roughriders baseball team won its first tournament of the season during the Spring Classic Tournament at Hladky Memorial Stadium this weekend.
Gillette went a perfect 5-0 during the four-day tournament that included the Roughriders, Casper, Jackson, Sheridan and two teams from Montana, the Bozeman Bucks and Laurel Dodgers.
The Roughriders took care of Sheridan 8-0 Friday night before dominating Laurel 15-0 Saturday evening. Kaden Race had a dominating start on the mound against Sheridan, throwing five innings and allowing no runs on two hits while striking out eight.
Against Laurel, Gillette cruised to an easy win by scoring 10 runs in the first inning followed by three more in the second inning and two in the third inning. Nate Zimmershied got the win by striking out five batters in three innings of work.
Gillette went on to sweep their doubleheader Sunday with a 9-1 win over Jackson followed by a 6-4 win over Bozeman to make it to the championship game against Casper on Monday night.
Gillette's bats came out strong against the Oilers as they took an early 13-1 lead after four innings. Casper was able to score two runs in the top of the fourth but after the side was retired the game ended due to a 10-run mercy rule at a final score of 13-3.
Matt Newlin earned the win on the mound for the Roughriders. Newlin threw four innings and allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out six.
At the plate, Jason Fink led the team with three RBIs, followed by Kaden Race and Brody Richardson with two apiece. Both teams totaled seven hits in the contest but the Roughriders were disciplined at the plate to draw eight walks.
Gillette improved its season record to 26-7 win the tournament win this weekend. The Roughriders will return to the field for the Rapid City Veteran's Tournament next weekend in South Dakota.
