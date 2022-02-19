The Campbell County High School boys basketball team lost its last home game of the season 90-59 to Kelly Walsh on Saturday at CCHS.
The Trojans went into the matchup ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings but dropped a home game 49-39 to No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin on Friday night.
Campbell County started the contest strong against the Trojans and led 17-13 after the first quarter. But Kelly Walsh took over the game in the second period and took a 38-32 lead into the halftime break.
The Trojans' built off the first-half momentum and scored 34 points in the third quarter for a 72-50 lead going into the final eight minutes. Kelly Walsh outscored the Camels 18-9 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
Freshman Mason Drube led the Camels in scoring with 11 points, followed by seniors Austin Crimm, Jason Fink and Jace Walter with nine points apiece.
The loss drops the Camels to 3-16 on season and 0-9 in conference play. Campbell County will have one last regular season game before the regional tournament next month.
The Camels will close out the season with a road game against crosstown Thunder Basin on Thursday. The Bolts will host the Camels at 7:30 p.m. at TBHS.
