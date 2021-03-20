The Campbell County High School boys soccer game started the season with a 3-1 loss to Rock Springs Saturday afternoon at CCHS. It was the first game the program has played on the new field that was installed in 2019, CCHS coach Chris McMackin said.
Rock Springs and Campbell County found themselves in a defensive battle throughout the first half, with neither team being able to capitalize on scoring opportunities on the offensive end. After nearly 30 minutes of play, the Tigers were finally able to net the first goal with 10:27 left in the first half to take the 1-0 lead.
Rock Springs' goal would be the only one scored in the first half for either team, but just three minutes into the second half the Tigers were again able to find the back of the net to push the lead to 2-0.
The Camels refused to go away and eight minutes later Campbell County junior Ever Leyva found himself taking a penalty kick against the Rock Springs' goaltender after a penalty in the box. Leyva was able to score by faking out the keeper and halving Rock Springs' lead to 2-1.
But after Leyva's goal, the Camel offense stalled out the rest of the way and was unable to score again. With 7:24 left in the game, the Tigers scored one more insurance goal to make the score 3-1 which would be the eventual final score.
Campbell County dropped to 0-1 on the season while Rock Springs improved to 1-1 after a 3-0 road loss to Thunder Basin Friday night in Gillette.
The Camels will return to the field again Friday night against Cheyenne South. Campbell County will host the Bison at 6 p.m. at CCHS.
