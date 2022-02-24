The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team finished the regular season with a 68-29 win over crosstown Campbell County on Thursday at TBHS.
The Bolts went into the matchup unanimously ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings. Thunder Basin celebrated its five starting seniors for senior night, including Deegan Williams, McKale Holte, Ethan Cox, Cade Ayers and Ryan Baker.
The Bolts jumped out to a big lead early and started the game on a 12-4 run. Thunder Basin finished the first quarter with a big 23-4 lead. The Bolts didn't let up in the second quarter and led 38-7 with 2:30 left in the first half before going into halftime up 46-13.
In the second half, Thunder Basin continued to dominate and went up 58-22 going into the fourth quarter. With a running clock after a 40-point lead, the Bolts mostly ran clock to end the game up 68-29.
In the fourth quarter, Holte hit a 3-pointer right in front of the Bolts bench for his 1,000th career point at Thunder Basin. He led the way in scoring for Thunder Basin with 21 points, followed by Williams with 19 and junior Kayden LaFramboise with 13.
For the Camels, senior Logan Dymond led the team with seven points, followed by freshmen Rylan Robertson and Mason Drube with six points apiece.
The Bolts finished the regular season with a 18-3 record and 9-1 in conference play. The Camels fell to 3-17 and 0-10. Thunder Basin swept the two-game crosstown series after beating the Camels 62-46 last month at CCHS.
Thunder Basin and Campbell County will play each other in the first round of the regional tournament next weekend. The Bolts will go into the Class 4A East regional tournament as the No. 1 seed and the Camels will be the No. 8 seed.
