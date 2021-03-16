Rhiannon Davis loves to bowl.
As it turns out, the Campbell County High School junior also is quite fond of money. Davis got the best of both worlds last weekend when she was awarded a $535 scholarship after winning the U18 State Youth Pepsi Tournament in Lander.
Davis topped 15 girls from across the state and said her best game of the tournament was a 213-point effort over the weekend.
“It’s just so cool that bowling, something you would have never expected, could give you that much opportunity,” Davis said about winning money for college.
Now in her sixth year of bowling competitively, Davis’ career-high was a score of 258 rolled a couple years ago, she said.
During the tournament,$6,450 worth of scholarships were rewarded to youth bowlers and another $1,740 was raised for scholarships in the future, according to bowlwyo.com.
Two other Gillette youth bowlers won scholarships at the event, said Mike Divis, president of the Wyoming Bowling Proprietors Association and owner of Camelanes.
Reese Evenson was second in the U12 division and got $125, and Arilyn Johnson placed third in the U18 division to win $215.
“It’s fantastic,” Divis said about giving kids an opportunity to win money for college through bowling. “This was a big honor for those kids to finish where they did.”
The tournament in Lander had no handicap, which is unique for a state tournament, Divis said.
“You really get the cream of the crop with that,” Divis said.
Bowling is not an official sanctioned high school sport in Wyoming. For that reason, Divis said it’s important for kids interested in bowling to be given opportunities to earn money for college.
“There’s no other sport that rewards them along the way,” Divis said. “Normally, they have to get that scholarship at the end of their career, but these are accolades they receive as they are growing and maturing as young adults.”
The tournament was coordinated by the Wyoming State United States Bowling Congress, which Divis also serves on local and state boards for.
“It’s highly rewarding for all of us to be involved in something like this,” Divis said. “It really helps condition them at the younger ages to play and to get rewarded.
“It’s amazing to see how many kids are actually into wanting to see that money go into their scholarship account and have goals and dreams of going to school whether it be to bowl or not and to further their educations.”
While Davis was excited to earn the money to put toward college, her focus now shifts to her other favorite sport: softball. Davis and her teammates at CCHS began practice last week for the inaugural season of high school softball in Wyoming.
“Softball was my favorite sport for awhile, besides bowling, obviously,” Davis said. “It’s nice to just switch mindsets basically.”
