The Thunder Basin High School football team isn’t focusing on anything but beating Sheridan on Friday during the last week of the regular season.
The Bolts (6-2) will host the Broncs (7-1) in a matchup that will have plenty of playoff implications in Class 4A. The Bolts were ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings this weekend before its home loss to No. 5-ranked Natrona County 28-14 on Friday night.
Sheridan will likely hold its No. 2 ranking in Class 4A after a 38-7 win over Campbell County on Friday.
While the Bolts aren’t worrying about anything but Friday night’s matchup with Sheridan, the outcome will have a lot to do with seeding for the Class 4A playoffs.
Thunder Basin was one of four teams with a 6-1 record going into this past weekend. The Bolts were the only six-win team to lose in Class 4A while Sheridan, No. 1-ranked Rock Springs and No. 4-ranked Cheyenne East all won Friday.
Rock Springs will travel to Cheyenne to face East this weekend.
The highest possible seed for the Bolts is a No. 2 seed, according to Wyoming-football.com. Thunder Basin would need to beat Sheridan and have Rock Springs beat East to claim the No. 2 seed.
The Bolts would be in a three-way tie for the No. 2 seed with a win over Sheridan and an East win over Rock Springs, according to Wyoming-football.com. The tiebreaker would go to score differential.
If Thunder Basin loses to Sheridan, the seeding will come down to the outcome of Natrona County and Cheyenne South. If South (0-8) were to upset the Mustangs, the Bolts would claim the No. 4 seed. But if Natrona County wins, the Bolts will fall to the No. 5 seed.
The difference between the No. 4 and No. 5 seed is crucial. The No. 1-4 seeds are guaranteed at least one home playoff game while the No. 5-8 seeds will have to travel for the quarterfinal round.
Last year, the Bolts locked up the No. 2 seed in the state tournament and hosted both Casper schools during the playoffs. Thunder Basin beat Natrona County 19-14 in the quarterfinals before beating Kelly Walsh 55-14 in the semifinals.
The Bolts lost 29-15 to Cheyenne East in the state championship game. The title game was played at East because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The state championship returns to War Memorial Stadium this year in Laramie. While the Bolts are looking to play in its third consecutive state title game, it will first have to go through a tough Sheridan team to secure a home playoff game this year.
The Bolts will host the Broncs at 6 p.m. Friday at TBHS.
