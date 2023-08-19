It took around 40 hours for David Silva to make it from his home in Portugal to the Denver airport, and somewhere in those 40 hours, his luggage didn’t make it. He went from Portugal to Newark, Newark to Chicago, then finally Chicago to Denver.
“I got my luggage like a week after I arrived,” Silva said.
Francisco Azzaro had a similarly long journey to Gillette. Azzaro is a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, but has been living in Paraguay for the past decade. He flew from Paraguay to Panama, from Panama to Houston, from Houston to Dallas — where he had to stay the night — then Dallas to Denver where a bus was waiting to shuttle Azzaro and some teammates to Gillette.
The two sophomores aren’t the only Pronghorns who traveled great distances to come to Gillette. Aaron Lawson will make a trip that’s even longer than Azzaro’s when he comes from the West African country of Togo.
It’s a long journey to get from the various places around the world the men’s soccer team comes from to get to Gillette, and it’s a journey that the players pay for themselves. Extra stops might make the trip span over an almost two-day period but they also save a few hundred bucks per ticket.
Despite the cost, it’s worth the trip to the athletes. International students make the journey because colleges in the United States offer a unique ability to advance their playing careers while working toward a degree.
“In my country it’s really difficult to study and play soccer at the same time,” Azzaro said. “Having the opportunity of being a student athlete — it’s easier here to combine those two things.”
Azzaro and Silva are both sophomores who spent their first year at the NCAA Division II level, so they both have already experienced the initial culture shock of living in a new country. But it’s still a challenge when they miss their homes. Both have had to learn and overcome the difference in food between their native countries and the United States, and both spent their freshman year at Fort Hays State University in Kansas.
They started their college careers already knowing English, but being surrounded by native speakers full time was a new challenge. Azzaro said he had difficulty catching on to the rhythm of his teammates at times.
“For me, sometimes Americans talk too fast,” Azzaro said. “After a month (in Kansas), I started to understand the language very well and doing well in classes.”
One of Azzaro and Silva’s former teammates came from various English-speaking countries with different accents. For Silva, he had a tough time understanding a teammate from Australia.
“It’s hard for an American, imagine what it’s like for us,” Silva said.
That’s where the team bonding and chemistry comes in handy. In the first couple of days of practice, the international kids stayed together while the Wyoming kids that knew each other stuck together. It took a couple of practices for the whole team to meld together, but while that process was happening it is beneficial for the players to have people who understand their situations.
Silva said that having teammates from various cultures helps the team and each player individually. No matter where their soccer career takes them, these teammates will have learned more about various cultures of potential future teammates and life in general, especially considering how much of an international game soccer is.
“It’s good to learn things from other people,” Azzaro said. “It grows your mind to know different backgrounds, and I think it makes us as a team more of a unit.”
Most college athletes are appreciative of the opportunity they have in front of them, but for international students it is a little more special. The number of obstacles they need to overcome are greater, and the cost on average is more than for U.S. citizens.
Soccer is more than a game for the players on the team, but especially for those who traveled to Gillette like Azzaro and Silva did. None of them want to lose the game they love and will continue to play the game for as long as they can.
But that doesn’t mean they won’t have a backup. No matter how good at the game a player can be, the world of sports is filled with unknowns. A single injury can end a career. Opportunities to get where a player wants to go can pass by.
So these players take advantage of the student-athlete life to continue to play while working toward a degree. Both Azzaro and Silva are studying business.
Gillette College provides the team with a springboard in both regards. Part of coach Alex Machin’s goals for the program is to develop and move kids to the NCAA Division I level. He wants to see his players graduate up to four-year programs that can help them get more opportunities in their soccer careers.
There might be soccer everywhere around the world, and especially where players like Azzaro and Silva are from, but there’s a reason they made the journey to Gillette. The opportunity here to learn and grow was too good to pass up, and the players work to take advantage of the experience as much as possible.
