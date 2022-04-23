Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 29F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow and windy. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 29F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.