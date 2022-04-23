The Campbell County High School girls track and field team finished third with a score of 101 at the Twilight Invite on Friday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The Camel boys finished fifth with a score of 59.83.
The Camel girls won four events at the meet. Mckenna Hayes won the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 3 inches and the discus with a throw of 122-9. Sydalee Brown won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.62 seconds and the team of Brown, Reese Dorr, Charlotte Marasco and Aja Roberts won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.31.
Brown finished second in the 100-meter dash (12.22), Roberts finished second in the 400-meter dash (1 minutes, 0.94 seconds) and Breanna Younkin finished second in the pole vault (10-3). The team of Brown, Roberts, Dorr and Sophia Biggs finished fourth in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:31.32.
Kendra Jensen finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:37.86 and fifth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:05.62, Roberts finished fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 33-10.5 and Mia Remmick finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 31-7.
For the boys, Cooper Stevens finished second in the shot put (48-7.75), Ian Carter finished third in the long jump (20-4), Jeff Pelton finished third in the triple jump (41-5) and Mathew Sigismond finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (16.96).
Pelton finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.15 and Michael Magneson finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.99. Brayden Brastrup finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 128-4, the tean of Aidan Dorr, Adam Gibson, Carter and Magneson finished fifth in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 46.12 and the team of Carter, Kody Kline, Zach Wofford and Val McAdams finished fifth in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:43.48.
The Camels will return to the track this week for the Gary Benson Invite on Tuesday in Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.