The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys and girls indoor track teams hosted Buffalo and Sheridan for a quad meet Thursday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
The Camels won 14 events including eight girls events and six boys events. The Bolts girls won two events and the boys won one.
For the Camel girls, senior Sydalee Brown won three events on the day. Brown won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.50 seconds, the 200-meter run with a time of 26.25 and the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet.
Four other Campbell County girls won one individual event each. Aja Roberts won the 400-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 3.41 seconds, Reese Dorr won the pole vault with a height of 9 feet, Charlotte Marasco won the long jump with a distance of 15-1 and McKenna Hayes won the shot put with a throw of 39-7.
The team of Marasco, Dorr, Averi DeWine and Reilly Wilson won the 4x400-meter relay event with a time of 4:28.59.
Senior Remar Pitter and Brady Tompkins each won two events for the Camel boys. Pitter won the 55-meter dash (6.65) and the high jump (6-3) and Tompkins won the 200-meter run (24.16) and the long jump (18-6). Braik Hurm won the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:40.67 and Cooper Stevens won the shot put with a throw of 47-5.25.
For Thunder Basin, Katelyn Mansheim won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.16. The team of Mansheim, Rylee Brandon, Emelyn Schlekeway and Rylee Rodgers won the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 4:36.90.
For the boys, Steven Mansheim was the lone event-winner in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.08.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will return to the track next weekend for the Basin Nation meet Friday at the Field House.
