In the 1989 school year, there were few Campbell County High School athletes with more accolades than distance runner Jason Drake.
Drake, who graduated in 1989, set a state record in both the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs during the regional meet. His 1600-meter time of 4 minutes, 16 seconds, was eight seconds better than the previous state record set in 1984. One week later, Drake beat his 800-meter run from the regional tournament with a time of 1:53, breaking the state meet record by just over a second.
These days, Drake is far removed from his time dominating the state in distance running. But he’s just as close to the sport as he was then. The Gillette native has stayed with the sport, coaching distance at the University of Colorado, Washington State, the University of Washington and now Fresno State.
Throughout Drake’s collegiate and now coaching career, his time in Gillette stands out. First, it’s what made him the distance runner that set records and earned a scholarship to the University of Colorado. It also stands out to him for the town’s unique level of resources offered to kids in sports.
“From my standpoint as a young athlete being in Gillette, the resources we had there were phenomenal,” Drake said. “The support and what the town built — all the facilities and all that — that definitely helps the athlete.”
Drake started running with running groups and summer track groups in town. The track groups were organized by Orville Hess, his track and field coach at Campbell County.
In Drake’s sophomore year, the Camels won a state championship in track. That success taught the young Wyomingite what it takes to win and how, as a coach, to lead a winning program. His high school success brought him to Boulder, Colorado where for four years he competed at the college level.
When he graduated, Drake began working for a computer database company. The thought of coaching hadn’t crossed his mind until he was asked to be a volunteer coach for the Buffs.
“After that first year of helping out I realized this was good living,” Drake said.
Drake slowly worked his way up the college coaching ranks. He was an assistant track and field coach at CU from 1995 — the year after he graduated — until 2002 when he left for Washington State University as an assistant track coach. Two years into his tenure in Pullman, Washington he became the head coach of the cross country team. In 2009, Drake moved to the other side of the state, taking the position as the associate head track and field coach at the University of Washington.
Drake left Seattle for Fresno State in 2019 to be the cross country and track and field head coach. Despite being in a city that has about the same population as the state of Wyoming, Fresno reminds Drake of his home.
Fresno is surrounded by the agricultural community of California. Smaller “ag towns” dot the outskirts of the city. Recruiting in Drake’s backyard means recruiting a lot of kids that had a similar upbringing to those in Gillette. Those blue-collar, hard-working kids are the ones that Drake often coaches. It’s a different vibe than when Drake was recruiting kids in Seattle.
Intentionally or not, Drake brings another similarity between Gillette and Fresno together. Drake has made the goal of his coaching career to help nurture and support young athletes he works with. It’s a point of pride for him and a part of his identity. Drake grew up in an environment that supports student athletes unlike most towns or high schools he’s seen as a college coach. He fosters that type of environment where he coaches.
Drake has been coaching for a long time. His career has spanned almost three decades. Much has changed in the sports world since 1995, including an emphasis on taking better care of the athletes.
“In the last five, eight years things have really changed now with name, image and likeness and student athlete welfare and a lot of mental health nowadays,” Drake said. “The last few years we’ve been looking at the athlete a little more holistically.”
It’s different, but Drake sees the more holistic lens through which coaches look at athletes as a positive.
Drake says he likes to watch college athletes go through struggles. Those 18-year-old athletes are often away from home for the first time and trying to figure themselves out. Drake thinks that time in life is one of the biggest opportunities for growth in a person’s life. He loves to help support and mold his athletes through this time.
“I have a bald head from rubbing my head going ‘man what was that kid doing,’” Drake said. “But you help them grow through what they learn. And they do, they do grow.”
From Drake’s earliest experience in sports at Campbell County High School, the support the community and his coaches had for student athletes shaped him. He knows how lucky he was to have that level of support, so he wants to pay it forward with each athlete he works with. What Orville Hess meant to him, he wants to be that for the next generation of coaches.
