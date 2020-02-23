With just four swimmers qualified for the Class 4A Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships, Campbell County High School showed why quality over quantity carries weight.
Each of the Camel swimmers — seniors Nate King and Corte Christensen and juniors Eli Andrews and Caden Morton — placed in the top 10 in both of their individual races. As a team, the four also placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay and fifth in the 200-yard medley relay.
The result was a fifth-place team finish with 114.5 points out of 12 teams at the meet. Campbell County was narrowly edged by Green River, which had 120 points.
“They did everything they could, and we scored as much as we could,” Campbell County coach Phil Rehard said. “(I’m) just really happy with how those four guys did.”
Campbell County took 10th at the state meet two years ago in the first season of Thunder Basin swimming, then eighth last year.
“We’ve come a long way the last couple of years,” Rehard said.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Camels swam a 1 minute, 30.39 seconds in the finals to secure second place. It was the top event for the Camels on the day.
Christensen was third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.19 seconds and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle.
King, who only started swimming as a sophomore, was eighth in the 50-yard freestyle and 10th in the 100-yard free.
“It was pretty emotional at the end with those two today,” Rehard said. “(King) put in a lot of work, obviously, for where he ended up today and helping those relays out as well. And Corte’s just been kind of a steady hard worker his entire life in the swimming world.”
Andrews finished third in the 500-yard freestyle, recording a time of 5:09.02 in the finals, and was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke
Morton placed third in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:03.14 and eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Going forward, Morton and Andrews are a couple of talented swimmers with one year left of high school that Rehard will look to for building the program.
“We’re be looking for big things for them next year, and hopefully they can get into the school and try to talk some other guys into coming out,” Rehard said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a few ninth graders come in, but they’ll definitely, obviously, be our leaders next year.”
