The first season for Thunder Basin High School's softball team came to an end Friday after a pair of losses in the state tournament at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The Bolts lost to crosstown Campbell County 16-8 before moving to the loser's bracket and falling to Kelly Walsh 18-16.
Against Campbell County, the Bolts took an early lead but defensive mistakes allowed the Camels to come back and take over the game. Thunder Basin had 10 errors in the contest.
The Bolts totaled 10 hits in the game, three of which came off the bat of lead-off hitter Emma Kimberling. Macie Selfors, Jaci Piercy, Makynzie Loftus and Kimberling each drove in one run for the Bolts at the plate.
On the mound, Piercy threw four innings and allowed 10 runs on seven hits. Out of the 10 runs allowed while she was on the mound, none were earned runs.
Ella Partlow threw two innings in relief and struck out two batters.
With the state tournament being double elimination, the Bolts were given a second chance by moving on to the loser's bracket. There, Thunder Basin faced a solid Kelly Walsh team who was the No. 1 seed from the West.
The game was full of dramatic lead changes but in the end it was the Trojans who came out on top. Kelly Walsh climbed out to an early 6-1 lead in the top of the third inning but the Bolt hitters came alive and knocked in three runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-4.
The Trojans responded with five more runs in the top of the fourth to go up 10-4 but Thunder Basin was able to plate seven runs in the bottom of the inning to take their first lead of the game at 11-10.
After scoring four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 15-10, Kelly Walsh came back and scored four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to take a 18-15 lead into the bottom of the last inning.
With one last chance to hit, the Bolts scored one run in the seventh inning but the rally stalled as the Trojans got the final out to end Thunder Basin's season.
Lauren O'Loughlin, Logan Brown and C Kaul all homered for the Bolts in the game. O'Loughlin led the way offensively with five RBIs while Brown and Loftus each drove in three runs.
The Bolts ended the season with a 17-5 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.