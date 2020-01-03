The championships are set now that the first 16 games of the 23rd annual Energy Classic Basketball Invitational are wrapped up.
For the boys, it will be Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) High School facing off against South Eugene (Oregon). Desert Oasis edged Thunder Basin in a tight semifinal contest, 70-69, while South Eugene beat Thunder Ridge, ID 62-48 Friday to reach the title game.
That game has been flexed to 4 p.m., while the girls title game between Lynwood, CA and Orangewood, CA will be played at 6 p.m. at the Pronghorn Center.
The first semifinal game of the night ended in one of the biggest blowouts of the tournament, as the Orangewood (California) High School girls took down Thunder Ridge, Idaho 71-33.
Thunder Ridge was the same team that Campbell County girls lost to by seven and Orangewood had its way the whole game. The running clock for a 40-point lead was already triggered in the third quarter.
The second semifinal was the TBHS boys against Desert Oasis. The Bolts had a one-point lead with 1:12 on the clock, but the Diamondbacks made it a two-possession game with six seconds left in the 70-69 win.
The Douglas girls gave a tall, athletic Lynwood team a run for its money in the last girls semifinal matchup. The Bearcats scrapped their way through the first half, only trailing 21-17, and ended up losing 51-45.
In the nightcap, the South Eugene and Thunder Ridge boys were in a close contest, until Eugene pulled away late for the 62-48 win. Thunder Ridge briefly had the lead in the second half of that one.
Saturday’s championship, third, and fifth-place games will be at the Pronghorn Center, while seventh-place games will be at Thunder Basin High School.
