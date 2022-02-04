The Campbell County High School girls basketball team won big over Cheyenne South 84-44 on the road Friday night.
The Camels took a commanding 18-3 lead into the second quarter and led the Bison 49-21 at halftime. Campbell County outscored South 35-23 in the second half to hold on to the big lead and close out the game with a running clock.
Junior Madison Robertson led the team in scoring with 25 points on 8-12 shooting and seven 3-pointers. Freshman Kaylie Neary added 12 points and sophomore Cami Curtis ended with ten.
Curtis also collected ten rebounds and freshman Lauren Kuhbacher finished with seven. Freshman point guard Erika Martinez had a team-high six assists.
The Camels improved to 6-9 on the season while the Bison fell to 0-14. Campbell County will return to the court for another road game against No. 4-ranked Laramie at 1 p.m. Saturday.
