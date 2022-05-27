Gillette was represented well at the conclusion of this year’s spring sports season. Thunder Basin High School had 19 athletes earn all-state honors and Campbell County added 10 more.
Athletes for boys soccer, girls soccer and softball are voted on by coaches in the Wyoming Coaches Association. Track and field athletes are named all-state automatically after a top 2 individual finish at state or as a part of a state-champion relay team.
Girls soccer
The awards keep on coming for this year’s Thunder Basin girls soccer team. The Bolts won the school’s second state title in school history with a 2-0 win over Rock Spring during last weekend’s state tournament in Cheyenne.
Five starters from the state-champion Bolts were named all-state by the WCA this week. Cena Carlson (forward), Brooke Dunham (forward), Alex Michael (midfielder), Sam Bonar (defender) and Caytlynn Garland (defender) all received the honor.
Carlson — who just finished her sophomore year at TBHS — was named all-state for the second straight season. Michael also earned the award for the second time in her final year at TBHS.
Bonar, Garland, Michael, Carlson and Dunham all joined teammates Ashley Measels (defender) and Kylie Hayes (forward) on the all-conference list. The seven Bolts were named all-conference alongside Campbell County defender Averi DeWine and midfielder Aubry DeWine.
The Bolts girls finished the season a perfect 18-0 and allowed just four goals all season. Campbell County was eliminated in the first round of the Class 4A East regional tournament and finished with a 3-10-2 record.
Boys soccer
Four more Gillette athletes earned all-state honors for boys soccer this spring. Thunder Basin had three all-state selections and Campbell County had one.
For the Bolts, forward Caleb Howell and midfielder Cade Ayers were both named all-state for the second straight season. Howell and Ayers were joined by teammate Riley Ringer who made the list for the first time as a defender.
Campbell County’s Ever Leyva was the team’s lone all-state selection. Leyva started the season as a forward but transitioned to the defensive line to earned all-state honors as a defender.
Four Camels and three Bolts also earned all-conference honors at the conclusion of the season. Howell, Ayers and Ringer were the Bolts’ three all-conference selections while the Camels had three teammates join Leyva on the list.
Goaltender Brady Tompkins, midfielder Jose Aguayo and forward Joey Von Aschwege were voted to the all-conference list for Campbell County.
Thunder Basin went 0-2 at the state tournament to finish the season 6-11-2. Campbell County was eliminated by Thunder Basin in the first round of the regional tournament to finish the season 7-6-0-2.
Track and field
Six Camels and five Bolts earned all-state honors at the Class 4A state meet last weekend in Casper. Both schools won four events apiece during the season-ending competition.
For Campbell County, Sydalee Brown earned all-state honors in three events. She won the state title in the 100-meter dash (12.16 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (25.09) and was also a part of the Camels’ state-champion 4x100-meter relay team.
Brown, Reese Door, Aja Roberts and Nyomi Moore won the event with a time of 49.34. All four athletes were named all-state for winning the state title. Dorr earned the honor for the first time while Brown, Roberts and Moore were named all-state for the second straight season.
McKenna Hayes also earned all-state honors for the Camel girls after finishing second in the discus throw with a distance of 134-2. Moore was also all-state in the long jump after finishing second with a distance of 18 feet, 6.5 inches.
Remar Pitter was the lone Camel boy to be named all-state after defending his state title in the long jump. Pitter won the event with a distance of 22-8.25.
For Thunder Basin, Bradley Ekstrom, Isaiah Haliburton, Kayden LaFramboise and Bridger Norton earned all-state honors after winning the state title in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3 minutes, 25.41 seconds.
Haliburton and LaFramboise were also all-state in the 400-meter dash after finishing first and second respectively. Haliburton won the event with a time of 49.01 and LaFramboise finished close behind with a time of 49.87.
Gabby Mendoza was the Bolts’ lone all-state athlete on the girls side. Mendoza defended her state title in the 100-meter hurdles on her way to sweeping the two hurdles events.
Mendoza won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.16 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.37.
The Camel girls finished fifth at state with a score of 65 and the Bolts girls finished sixth with a score of 51. The Bolts boys finished seventh with a score of 42.5 and the Camel boys finished 12th with a score of 22.
Softball
It was another successful softball season for both Gillette teams during the sport’s second season as a sanctioned high school sport.
After Campbell County won the state title in softball’s inaugural season last year, Thunder Basin kept the trophy in Gillette by beating Cheyenne Central 12-2 in the state championship game last weekend. The Camels finished third after losing to Central in the loser’s bracket.
Both teams had several players earn postseason awards at the conclusion of the spring season. Six Bolts and three Camels were voted to the all-state list by the WCA.
First-team all-state selections included Ella Partlow, Jaci Piercy, Lauren O’Loughlin and Macie Selfors for Thunder Basin and Natalie Clonch, Avery Gray and Lanae Kimbley for Campbell County. Clonch, Gray, Piercy and O’Loughlin all earned first-team all-state honors for the second straight season.
Thunder Basin’s Caitline Kaul was voted second-team all-state and Emma Kimberling was an all-state honorable mention. Both Kaul and Kimberling were first-team all-state selections a year ago.
Seventeen Gillette athletes were also voted all-conference for their performances this season. Clonch, Gray, Kimbley, Partlow, Piercy, O’Loughlin, Selfors, Kaul and Kimberling were all voted first-team all-conference on top of earning all-state honors.
Campbell County’s Bayley Gray, Andrea Kuhbacher, Addy Rambo, Paige Shaffer and Jadeyn Snyder were all voted second-team all conference. Thunder Basin’s Logan Brown and Fallen Wilkerson were voted all-conference honorable mentions along with Campbell County’s Alexis Alexander.
Thunder Basin finished the season 25-4. Campbell County finished 19-10.
