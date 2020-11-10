The Thunder Basin and Cheyenne East High School freshmen football teams met in the 2017 Geldien Conference Championship game, the equivalent of a state title for freshmen football. It was Thunder Basin’s first season and both teams went into game undefeated.
The Bolts beat the Thunderbirds that day to win the Geldien Trophy.
Three years later, those freshmen are now senior leaders on their respective varsity squads and they’ll meet again for a title, this time for the Class 4A state championship.
“We’ve always kind of looked at this group of seniors as that truly great class, and that if they stuck together for four years there was a chance they’d win it all,” TBHS coach Trent Pikula said. “And East has kind of paralleled that. I think if you ask coaches from both schools, there was a chance over the last few years that this game would happen and it kind of all just came together.”
The Bolts (9-2) will travel to face the Thunderbirds (10-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne East. Typically, the state championship game has been held at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the game this year is hosted by the higher seed, which is East.
“Playing in Laramie is such a big venue and there’s nobody really there so it feels like you’re playing in a pasture,” Pikula said. “When you go into a high school stadium it’s obviously a lot smaller facility so I think it’ll be louder.
“Hosting at your own site means a lot. That home field advantage definitely comes into play for East.”
An anticipated rematch
It’s been 10 weeks since the teams have played each other. The Bolts and Thunderbirds met in the first regular season game this year, with Thunder Basin coming out on top 34-28 in a come-from-behind effort.
It was Cheyenne East’s first and only loss of the season.
In the first game, the teams went into the locker room at halftime deadlocked at 7. Both exploded in the second half to combine for seven touchdowns, but the Bolts scored last with 38 seconds left in the game to seal the victory.
Cheyenne East has since reeled off 10 straight wins led by senior quarterback Graedyn Buell, who was an all-state selection last year and will likely be again this season.
In the regular season, Buell led 4A with 2,439 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with just four interceptions. The quarterback averaged 271 passing yards a game and 16.3 yards an attempt.
Thunder Basin did a good job of containing and pressuring Buell in the regular season meeting, Pikula said. His game plan for the state championship is more of the same — pressure the quarterback and keep Buell under duress.
“Watching them on film, they haven’t changed anything. They’re still doing the exact same thing,” Pikula said. “They try and get the ball out to their receivers and Buell runs it quite a bit. We’ve always been able to get pressure on him so we plan on rushing the quarterback and make him uncomfortable and make him throw on the run.
“Making him uncomfortable in the pocket is what we’ve done the last couple years and we’ve been successful in doing that.”
Thunder Basin junior signal-caller Ryan Baker said the Bolts are confident going into the state final, but also know the Thunderbirds are likely motivated by that Week 1 loss.
“They’re a good team and they have a good quarterback in Buell, but we’re a good team too, and we’ll hit film Monday morning and get after it in practice,” Baker said. “Our confidence is high and this is something I’ve been anticipating for a really long time.”
This is the second-straight state championship game for Thunder Basin, which lost to Sheridan 35-26 last year. The loss left a sour taste in the mouths of the players who returned to this year, Pikula said.
“Last year we felt like we left too many things out there on the field against Sheridan,” Pikula said. “Being undefeated going into that game, we just turned the ball over four times and there was just too many things we didn’t do.”
The team’s philosophy all season has been about making good on unfinished business from last year, Pikula said. That’s why there was hardly any celebrating after the Bolts 55-14 semifinal win over Kelly Walsh on Friday.
“A lot of times when you win a semifinal game, you can see the teams freaking out like they just won the Super Bowl,” Pikula said. “Our guys weren’t like that because they expected to win that game and they know they have bigger aspirations than just making the championship game.”
Win or lose, Saturday’s game will be the last time 20 seniors suit up for Thunder Basin. The 2021 class at TBHS has been part of plenty of winning, Pikula said, but Friday’s game outweighs all the other wins.
“These seniors have been on the field for a lot of wins over the last three years, so they just have to finish off their career on the right foot by winning a state championship,” Pikula said. “That’s been our goal all year long and that’s what we’re going for.”
