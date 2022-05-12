The Post 42 American Legion baseball team started the conference season 2-0 after beating the Casper Oilers 5-3 and 7-2 on Wednesday in Casper. The doubleheader sweep moves the Roughriders to 13-1 on the season.
In game one Jason Fink gave Gillette an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. After the Oilers tied it up 1-1 in the bottom of the third, the Roughriders plated four runs in the fifth to go up 5-1. Fink had another RBI single and Riley Schilling drove in two with a double to give Gillette the lead.
Casper scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth but Jamen Kolata earned the save on the mound with 1.1 innings of work and no runs allowed. Leigton Holden got the win on the bump with three runs allowed (two earned) on five hits while striking out seven in 5.2 innings.
In game two, Gillette again jumped out to an early lead after a three-run first innings. The Roughriders scored one run in the third, two in the fourth and one in the sixth to close out the game with a five-run lead.
Riley Schilling led the team with two RBIs, followed by Fink, Colson Kluck, Cory Schilling and Aiden Petersen with one RBI apiece.
Fink earned the win on the mound with a complete-game gem. He allowed two runs (one earned) on just two hits while striking out six in seven innings of work.
Gillette will return to the field for the Bozeman Triangular this weekend. The Roughriders will play both Saturday and Sunday in Montana.
