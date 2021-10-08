The Campbell County High School football team fell to 3-4 on the season with a 35-2 loss to Natrona County on Friday in Casper.
The Camels went into the game shorthanded due to injuries and suffered another setback after sophomore quarterback Aidan Dorr went down with an injury late in the first quarter.
Campbell County's other quarterback, freshman Mason Drube, was unavailable Friday for personal reasons.
Facing the No. 5-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings, Camel junior Evan Vandom stepped in under center. Campbell County struggled offensively all night, ending the game with no offensive points after going 0-5 in the red zone.
Natrona County's first offensive drive ended with an early 7-0 lead after a 42-yard touchdown pass less than three minutes into the game. After a Dorr interception, Natrona extended its lead to 14-0 on a 7-yard touchdown run with 3:53 left in the first quarter.
Dorr went down with an ankle injury on the Camels' next drive. After Campbell County's drive stalled, Natrona County had a bad snap sail through the back of its own end zone for a Camel safety to make it 14-2.
The safety would be all the points the Camels would score on the night. Campbell County ended the game with five offensive turnovers.
The Mustangs added next more scores before the halftime break. Natrona County scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:17 left in the half and scored again on a 32-yard touchdown pass after recovering a Camel fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
After taking a 28-2 lead into the locker room at halftime, the Mustangs controlled the ball for the majority of the second half to secure the win. Natrona added one more insurance score on a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to bring the game to its final score of 35-2.
Senior running back was one of the bright spots for the Camels, rushing for 92 yards on 15 carries. Miller had a 3-yard touchdown run called back after an offensive holding penalty midway through the fourth quarter.
Campbell County (3-4) has two more regular season games left on the schedule. The Camels will host Sheridan (6-1) next week before traveling back to Casper to face Kelly Walsh (3-4) on Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.