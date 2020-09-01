Runners from 13 high schools battled the heat Friday and Saturday for a cross-country meet in Green River.
Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School both made the 365-mile trip to the Green River course. Runners were divided into four races to prevent large gatherings, with both Gillette schools racing with two other schools.
The Thunder Basin cross-country team was fortunate to enjoy the cooler morning weather Saturday. The TBHS girls took fourth, while the boys team finished eighth of 13 teams.
The meet was a good indicator for both the boys and girls teams of the areas they need to improve on. Thunder Basin coach Terri Hinkel thought her team was in good shape, but needs to work on its pace.
The CCHS cross-country team didn’t have the same success on the tough Green River course.
The boys team finished 11th while the girls team didn’t score. The Camels raced at the peak of the afternoon heat on Saturday.
CCHS only took seven boys and seven girls for the meet. Out of the 14 runners, Evenson said seven had never run in a cross-country race before.
On the boys side, No. 1 runner Sam Kjerstad finished 13th with a time of 18 minutes, 44.08 seconds. The next best boys runner for the Camels was Matthew Sigismond who finished 98th with a time of 25:01.47 seconds.
For the girls, top runner Reilly Wilson finished 22nd in 24:06.68. Averi Dewine placed 33th in 25:01.16 seconds and Makayla Mayer placed 69th.
Next for cross-country will be a race in Newcastle on Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.