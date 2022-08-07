This year's Gillette Little League all-star baseball team made its debut on ESPN+ on Sunday with a 7-4 loss to Snow Canyon, Utah, in the first round of the Mountain Region Tournament.
The Major League all-star team is made up of 11-12 year olds from Gillette. The team won the Wyoming state championship last month to qualify for this week's regional tournament in San Bernardino, California.
Gillette took the first lead of the game in the top of the first after Lager Little scored on a wild pitch. Ryder Hess scored on the next play after an RBI single by Corbin Baysinger to give Gillette a 2-0 lead.
Utah tied the game 2-2 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning but Gillette reclaimed the lead on one swing in the top of the third. With a 2-1 count and a runner on second base, Aydin Jeffress slammed a two-run homer over the left field fence to put Gillette up 4-2.
A first-round win for Gillette looked promising but Utah plated five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 7-4 lead. Gillette battled at the plate in the final two innings but ultimately fell by three runs to start the double-elimination tournament.
Baysinger led the team with three hits and Jeffress had a team-high two RBIs. Braylen Barnette pitched 2.2 innings and allowed just two earned runs (five unearned) on four hits while striking out four.
Dylan Moore and Logyn New combined to throw 2.1 innings of relief on the mound and allowed no runs and no hits. Gillette and Snow Canyon both collected four hits as a team.
Gillette's season is still full alive in the regional bracket. The Wyoming representatives will move on to play the Montana state champions — Boulder Arrowhead Little League — in an elimination game Monday morning.
Gillette and Boulder Arrowhead will play at 11 a.m. Mountain time on ESPN+.
