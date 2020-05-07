Vijay Pitter, a three-sport star for Campbell County High School, has committed to play soccer at Gillette College next season.
The senior said he had been pondering making a college decision for weeks after being recruited to play college football, track and field and soccer.
Pitter said he ultimately decided on playing soccer for the Pronghorns because the other colleges he was considered don’t have automotive programs, which is what he wants to study.
“It was pretty hard," he said about the choice. "(How) I kind of look at it is going to Gillette College will be way cheaper as of right now because I can go get my diesel tech (degree) and still be able to play soccer, and go out to a 4-year University after. I love sports, but I love working on cars even more.”
Pitter had a lot to consider when picking a direction for his life.
The Camels senior had his final high school soccer season canceled. Out of the three sports he played, soccer was what he says is his passion. He began playing the sport as a child in Jamaica.
“It was pretty rough knowing that we had so many guys that pretty much busted their butt in the offseason,” Pitter said about the season being canceled because of COVID-19. “We started practicing outside,and we were, like, 10-times better than last year, and we probably would’ve had a shot at the state title this year.”
In the fall, Pitter broke onto the Wyoming high school football scene as one of the top running backs in the state in Class 4A and was a large part of a Camels team that broke a 21-game losing streak and made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
As the team’s starting running back, he rushed for 1,129 yards and averaged 112.9 rushing yards per game, which was good for second best in the state. He also scored 13 touchdowns. He played as a linebacker on defense as well, tallying 41 tackles.
When asked about whether his days of playing football are over, he didn’t want to rule that out.
“I love the sport of football, but soccer is a little higher,” Pitter said.
During the indoor track and field season, Pitter was one of the top shot putters in the state and had a 50-feet, 0.5-inch throw at the state meet. That distance puts him third all-time for CCHS indoor throwers.
Colleges wanted him for all three sports, Pitter said, including at the NCAA Division II level for football.
Other than athletics, he had to wade through the challenges of being recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic and finding a college that would allow him to pursue the career he wants.
He also wanted to stay close to family. He has a sophomore brother, Remar Pitter, who also plays sports for the Camels.
“That was one of the main reasons. I didn’t want to leave my little brother here,” Vijay Pitter said.
Gillette College men’s soccer coach Saber Garcia coached Pitter when he was a freshman in high school, Pitter said.
He said his goal is to earn a Division I scholarship to play soccer after his two years are done at Gillette College.
