The energy was high during Thunder Basin High School’s second week of softball practice Thursday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Bolts are going into the second year of sanctioned high school softball with high expectations. Thunder Basin had a strong first year and went into state as the East No. 1 seed but dropped a pair of tournament games to end the season.
This year’s team has a similar identity to last year’s roster. The Bolts graduated just three seniors last spring and will look to find success again in the solid East Conference.
Thunder Basin will have just nine practices before playing its first games of the season. The Bolts will start the year at the Cheyenne Invite preseason tournament this weekend.
“We’re bringing back almost our whole varsity team,” coach Doug Cox said. “I’m very excited about this year. The girls are excited and we’re looking to go compete every weekend. That’s the most important part.”
A key for this year’s team will be to have mental toughness, Cox said. Part of that includes playing well even when the Wyoming weather isn’t cooperating.
“These girls are already used to extreme weather,” Cox said. “We’re going to practice outside in the cold a little more this year because I think that’s one thing we struggled with last year. We need to be focused even when it’s cold outside and that’s just a mental toughness thing.”
Thunder Basin will return starting pitchers Jaci Piercy and Ella Partlow on the mound. The Bolts will also return Logan Brown and Lauren O’Loughlin at the plate.
“Our leadership out of the girls has been really good so far,” Cox said. “The girls are stepping up and being great teammates. Our focus this year is all about how great teammates make great teams.”
Partlow is going into the new season with high expectations after the Bolts early exit in last year’s state tournament. The key to stringing wins together late in the year will be to play as a unit during key situations.
“One of our main priorities is communicating and bring a lot of energy into every practice,” Partlow said. “We want to bring it every day.”
The goal for everyone in the Thunder Basin program is to bring home the school’s first softball title. Partlow’s second season playing high school softball is the perfect time to get it, she said.
“We have two great seniors this year and I think we’ll eventually get to bring home that state championship that we didn’t get to last year,” Partlow said. “That’s one of our main goals for everyone and having that shared goal will help all of us.”
Piercy is one of the Bolts two seniors. Like Partlow, she believes a key to the Bolts success will be everyone on the team stepping up and being a good teammate.
“I really want to win state,” Piercy said. “I think we just need to work together more. We need to work as a team and just be loud in the dugout.”
Thunder Basin had three first-team all-state selections last year, including Piercy, Lauren O’Loughlin, Emma Kimberling and Caitline Kaul. Macie Selfors was a second-team all-conference selection and will return this season.
The Bolts will start the conference season with four games against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East next weekend. Thunder Basin will play the Indians on Friday and the Thunderbirds on Saturday.
The state tournament will be May 19-21 at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
