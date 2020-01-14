The Wild West Championships, a large youth wrestling tournament that was formerly hosted in Gillette, will be held at the Casper Events Center on Jan. 25 this year.
The tournament expects to bring about 1,200 youth wrestlers (kindergarten through eighth grade) from all over the United States to compete in the folkstyle wrestling tournament, a press release from Visit Casper stated.
There will be divisions such as girls, boys and rookies, and the weigh-ins are scheduled for Jan. 25.
Gillette’s Cam-plex previously hosted the event since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.