The Campbell County Aquatics Center was relatively empty for a regular season meet Friday.
There were only three teams — Buffalo, Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School — and 21 total swimmers competing in individual events.
For five events, there was only one lane in use and the crowd watched a single swimmer fight for his life to get under a state qualifying time in his last chance of the season.
The Last Chance swim meet was just that for those swimmers on the brink of having a qualifying time for the state meet next weekend.
Thunder Basin had two swimmers make state qualifying times in Eric Thompson and Brayden Rech.
Thompson, a sophomore, qualified for state in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 2:00.03, about 1 second under the qualifying standard. He had already qualified in a different event this season. It will be his first time competing at state, he said.
“It’s last chance, and I got my tech suit on and my cap, so we’re ready to go,” Thompson said about pulling out all the stops in his final swim before state.
Rech, a freshman, qualified in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:18.36.
“The seniors have told me that it’s always an amazing experience just to go down there, but it’s always so much more fun when you’re actually swimming in it,” he said. “I just got to be in the zone all the time.”
The two Bolts were the only swimmers from either Gillette high school to qualify at the Last Chance meet.
The Bolts’ Cyrus Cheng, a senior foreign exchange student from Taiwan, was the only swimmer competing in the 100-yard breaststroke and came into the race about 6 seconds off of a qualifying time. Every time he came up to take a breath, teammates would shout “Go!” as loud as they could.
Cheng set a personal record with a swim of 1:15.78, but was still off the Class 4A state qualifying standard of 1:11.00.
The Class 4A Boys State Swim and Dive Championships begins Thursday and runs through Saturday in Laramie.
“They have a good atmosphere in there. The stadium seats are kind of neat. I think no matter where state is, it’s just such an exciting environment that people swim well,” TBHS coach Jade Moser said.
TBHS has seven qualified for individual events in the state meet, Moser said. CCHShas four state qualifiers, Camel coach Phil Rehard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.