Roughriders Regional Tournament
Roughrider Dominic Hecker flips the ball to second base to force out a Lakeside Recovery base runner during a Northwest Regional Tournament game Wednesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

The Gillette Roughriders started the 2023 Northwest Regional Tournament with a 4-2 win over Lakeside Recovery, the American Legion team that won the Washington state championship.

