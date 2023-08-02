The Gillette Roughriders started the 2023 Northwest Regional Tournament with a 4-2 win over Lakeside Recovery, the American Legion team that won the Washington state championship.
Gillette will advance to the next day of the winner's bracket and will play the Rocky Mountain Lobos from Fort Collins, Colo. at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The first-round win guarantees the Roughriders will have a game on Friday.
The other teams in the tournament entered with a moral advantage over the Roughriders: Each had won its respective state championship game. Coach Nate Perleberg said it took a day for the team to get over the state tournament, but the Roughriders turned the page and haven't looked back.
"One good week here will overshadow everything that happened in Jackson," Perleberg said. "I was really proud of our resiliency and fight from our guys."
The Roughriders took control from the start of the game. Mason Drube started on the mound and threw three strikeouts to start the game. He finished with five in his four innings of work and allowed just two hits.
Lakeside retired the side and took its only lead of the game in the top of the second inning. Drube walked Jacob Freer at the top of the inning and threw a wild pitch in the next at-bat which brought Freer to second base. An error on first baseman Hogan Tystad three pitches later allowed Freer to run home.
The error was one of the unforced errors that had been an issue for the team in previous games. However, the Roughriders quickly got back to work and minimized the damage, retiring the next three batters.
The Roughriders compounded their strong finish in the top of the second with an even better start to the bottom of the second. Riley Schilling and Dominic Hecker started it off with back-to-back singles, which set Brady Richards up for a two-RBI double that almost went over the fence. Tystad made up for his error earlier in the inning with an RBI single in the next at-bat, which brought the score to 3-1 in Gillette's favor.
The third inning was quick with only one single and one walk between the two teams, but the Roughriders were able to add to their lead in the fourth after shutting out Lakeside in the top of the fourth.
With two outs, Seth Petersen, who had a couple close calls in his first two at-bats, reached on an error by Lakeside's second baseman and Tystad scored the fourth Roughriders run of the night.
Lakeside found some life in the top of the fifth after Drube walked the first batter and gave up an RBI double, but Grayson Sargent came in relief and finished the game strong.
The Roughriders collectively only got one more hit in the final two innings, but the team didn't need it any more offense. The defense made timely plays while Sargent threw three total innings and allowed one hit and one walk against five strikeouts.
"Mason and Sarge tonight were fantastic," Perleberg said. "Mason hasn't started a lot of games for us this year and he came out and answered the bell."
After giving up a single with one out in the top of the seventh, Sargent threw two strikeouts to close the game. For the final out, the crowd at Hladky Memorial Stadium was loudly clapping and stomping its feet.
The win was a nice confidence boost for a team that faced an uphill battle going into the tournament but has a little more control over its destiny.
Perleberg said the Lobos — the team the Roughriders will face on Thursday night — are a fundamentally sound team that they have faced before. He said his team will need to bring the same energy and effort to have a shot to making it to Saturday.
