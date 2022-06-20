A total of 66 graduated seniors met for the second annual Wyoming all-star boys and girls soccer games Saturday morning at Thunder Basin High School.
Thirty-three girls and 33 boys were voted to the all-star rosters by coaches from around the state. The games featured athletes from both Class 4A and 3A and was limited to graduated seniors.
Seven athletes from Gillette played one final high school game this weekend. For Campbell County, Brady Tompkins, Ever Leyva and Giovanni Rogel played in the boys game and Nora Shober and Reilly Wilson played in the girls game. Cade Ayers and Carson Howie played in the boys game for Thunder Basin.
Alex Michael, Kendra Michael and Aaliyah Measels were all invited to play for the Bolts in the girls game but couldn’t commit because of scheduling conflicts, TBHS girls coach Lyle Foster said.
Both head coaches from Thunder Basin coached in this year’s games. Saber Garcia was the head coach of the White Team for the boys and Foster was the head coach of the Yellow Team for the girls.
Last year players were assigned to teams by a random generator, event organizer Chris McMackin said. This year players were drafted to their respective teams by the coaches Thursday night.
All five Gillette boys were drafted to the White Team by Garcia. Both Shober and Wilson were drafted to the Gold Team for the girls by Natrona County coach Mike Sauers.
The girls game kicked off the day with a 9 a.m. start after moving forward an hour because of the heat. Tayler Miller of Cheyenne East gave the Gold Team a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute and Autumn Wilson of Cody added to the lead with a goal for the Gold Team 3 minutes later.
After taking a 2-0 lead into the halftime break, Wilson scored her second goal of the game for the Gold Team in the 62nd minute to close out the game 3-0.
The boys game was an equally lopsided game with the Gold Team beating the White Team 3-0. Hayden Hollinger of Kelly Walsh scored the game’s first goal in the 34th minute to give the Gold Team a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, Garrett Morris of Powell scored in the 49th minute and Cole Venable of Worland closed out the game with a goal in the 78th minute to bring the game to its final score of 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.