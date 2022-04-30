The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team improved to 11-0 on the season and 10-0 in conference play with a pair of wins over Cheyenne South and Laramie this weekend.
The Bolts beat the Bison 11-0 on Thursday and the Plainsmen 4-0 on Friday at TBHS.
Against South, the Bolts got out to an early 1-0 lead with a Kylie Hayes goal assisted by Brooke Dunham in the 3rd minute of the game. Hayes scored her second goal off an assist by Eagan Clark with 28:49 left in the first half.
Attie Westbrook scored off an assist by Hayes 1 minute later to put the Bolts up 3-0 and Ashleigh Tonn gave Thunder Basin a four-goal cushion with a goal off an assist by Aaliyah Measels in the 23rd minute. Clark scored 2 minutes later with an assist by Rachel Cole.
Westbrook put the Bolts up 6-0 with a header goal off an assist by Riley Noles before scoring her third goal of the first half off an assist by Sam Bonar with 7 seconds left.
Up 7-0 at halftime, Thunder Basin continued to control the pace of the game in the final 40 minutes. Cena Carlson scored her first goal of the game in the 45th minute off an assist by Westbrook and Dunham put the Bolts up 9-0 less than a minute later off an assist by Hayes.
Ashley Measels scored in the 52nd minute off an assist by Carlson and Hayes completed her hat trick with a goal off an assist by Dunham to bring the game to its final score of 11-0.
On Friday, the Bolts and Plainsmen played through a heavy rain at TBHS. Caitlyn Garland scored the first goal of the game in the 8 minutes into the game to give Thunder Basin an early 1-0 lead.
Cena Carlson put the Bolts up two goals with a goal 1 minute later to put Thunder Basin up 2-0 at the halftime break.
In the second half, Carlson scored her second goal in the 44th minute and Rachel Cole scored the game's final goal with 33 seconds left in the second half to seal the game 4-0.
The Bolts will return to the field next week for the second crosstown conference game of the season with Campbell County. The Camels will host Thunder Basin at 5 p.m. Thursday at CCHS.
