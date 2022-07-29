Six Gillette athletes were named to the 2022 Class AA all-state baseball team during this week’s state tournament in Sheridan.
Senior Jason Fink and junior Cory Schilling were both first-team selections for the Post 42 American Legion baseball team. Senior Leigton Holden, sophomore Grayson Sargent and freshman Mason Drube and freshman Karver Partlow were named to the second-team all-state roster.
Players are voted on by the eight coaches in the Class AA division. The conference includes Gillette, Sheridan, Casper, Laramie, Cheyenne, Evanston, Rock Springs and Jackson.
Veteran coach Nate Perleberg was also voted one of two coaches of the year. Co-Coach of the Year honors were given to Perleberg and Cheyenne’s Ty Lain.
First-team selections
Fink was a unanimous selection and joins the all-state roster for the second time in his Roughriders’ career after earning second-team honors in 2020. Schilling earned the award for the first time.
Fink has led Gillette both on the mound and at the plate during his senior season. The Augustana University commit has tallied a team-best 0.91 ERA in 76.2 innings.
In 15 appearances (12 starts), Fink has a 9-4 record and has allowed just 10 earned runs while striking out 99. Through this week’s Class AA state tournament, he’s held opposing hitters to a .150 batting average.
Fink stepped up in a big moment this week against No. 1-ranked Cheyenne. Playing for a spot in the state championship game in Sheridan, Fink silenced Cheyenne’s potent lineup for 5.1 innings but took a no decision on the mound. He allowed two runs (one earned) on just two hits while striking out eight.
The Campbell County High School graduate has been equally dangerous at the plate this season. Going into Friday’s state championship game, Fink had a team-high .418 batting average.
In 239 plate appearances, Fink has 98 hits, five homers and 59 runs. Fink’s 94 RBIs are a program record since American Legion changed from BESR bats to BBCOR bats in 2012.
Schilling has also cemented himself in the Roughriders’ lineup during his second season on the varsity team. The power-hitting third baseman typically hits before Fink in the No. 3 spot in the lineup and has compiled a .362 batting average as a junior.
Schilling has collected 88 hits, 19 doubles, six triples and two home runs in 281 plate appearances. He’s second on the team in RBIs with 70 and runs with 68.
Second-team selections
All four Roughriders named to the second-team all-state team earned the award for the first time.
Holden was honored for his workhorse season on the mound. The senior leads the team in innings pitched with 80.2.
In 19 appearances (16 starts), Holden compiled a 8-5 record with a 3.56 ERA. He struck out 78 of the 364 batters he faced and held opponents to a .237 batting average.
Holden pitched one of his best games of the season when it mattered most during this week’s state tournament. Facing Sheridan in an elimination game Thursday, Holden threw a complete game and allowed three runs on six hits while striking out four to earn the win and keep Gillette’s state title hopes alive.
Sargent’s first year on the varsity squad has been one to remember for the sophomore. His 70.1 innings on the mound ranks third on the team.
Sargent has filled a vital role as a spot starter as well as a big arm in the back of the bullpen. He’s appeared in 20 games and has a 7-2 record to go along with a team-high three saves in three opportunities.
Sargent’s ERA stood at 2.09 going into Friday’s state championship matchup. The sophomore has collected 69 strikeouts to go along with a .269 batting average against.
Drube has took the Roughriders’ varsity team by storm and already has two full seasons under his belt as a freshman. The Campbell County standout has cemented himself at the top of Gillette’s lineup and has a .318 batting average going into Friday’s title game.
Drube missed several weeks because of injury but stills leads the team with six home runs on the season. His 67 runs ranks third on the team to go along with his 52 RBIs.
The freshman has also flashed the glove all season out in center field. He’s committed just two errors so far this season.
Partlow was one of the bigger surprises for the Roughriders this season. The freshman started the season on the JV team before being called up midway through May to pitch for the varsity squad.
Since getting called up, Partlow has started 10 games and has a 9-2 record on the mound. In 13 appearances, the freshman’s ERA stands at 1.30 to go along with 48 strikeouts.
“All six guys were deserving of this award,” Perleberg said. “These six guys — and all our guys, really — have this ‘We over me’ mentality. A big staple of our program is selflessness and we always talk about how our team goals come first but these six guys definitely earned this.”
Perleberg also honored
To go along with the individual player accolades, Perleberg — who’s coaching in his 17th season in Gillette — was named one of the coaches of the year in Class AA.
The Roughriders have arguably the youngest roster out of the eight teams in the division. With only four every day starters returning from last year, no one expected Gillette to cruise to a 46-22 record and 11-3 conference record in the regular season.
“As a coach, I’m really proud of this year,” Perleberg said. “I think every year we try to get the most out of what we have and that’s the key to having a good season. I think this team hasn’t just met but exceeded the expectations this year and the best is yet to come with this group.”
When it comes to being recognized as an individual, Perleberg knows no coach of the year award would be possible without the players behind him.
“It’s great to be recognized with so many great coaches in the state,” Perleberg said. “To be picked by your peers like that is great and I have a great right-hand man in (assistant coach) Sam Stearns. Our players in this program are phenomenal.”
