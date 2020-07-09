The Roughriders made a statement in Laramie on Wednesday by sweeping a doubleheader to open conference play.
Gillette (33-9) got off to a hot start against the Rangers in the first game, exploding for 10 runs on 15 hits. Lefty Bode Rivenes got the start on the mound, pitching 6 1/3 innings while only giving up one run on four hits.
"I felt really good today, close to my best," Rivenes said. "I felt like me again."
The Roughriders had a commanding lead for most of the game, winning 10-1 and snapping a three-game losing streak.
Senior Kaden Race led Post 42 with three RBIs, with Mason Powell and Tanner Richards trailing close behind with two RBIs each.
"Today was huge for us," Powell said. "It shows that we can go on the road and win these big games."
Race's day wasn't over, as he took the mound in the nightcap against the Rangers. After giving up three quick runs in the first inning, Race was dialed in the rest of the way, pitching a complete game while striking out 10.
"(Race) is such a great athlete and I always tell him that he's the best athlete on the field, so go act like it," Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. "He's starting to come into his own and has had a huge month for us.
"Big-time players show up in big time moments, and he showed up."
Race was en route to taking a loss up until the last inning. Down 3-1, the Roughriders took advantage of two crucial Lamarie mistakes in the top of the seventh inning.
Race reached on an error to start the inning, getting all the way to third base on an overthrow at first base. After a Hayden Sylte walk, Powell drove Race home on an RBI single, his 55th RBI on the season.
An error on the same play allowed Sylte to score and Powell to advance to third, which set the Roughriders up to play small ball.
With the game tied at 3, Powell took off from third base with Cole Swisher at the plate. As he was stealing home, Swisher put down a perfectly executed bunt, scoring Powell on the suicide squeeze and giving the Roughriders their first lead of the game.
"I completely trusted Cole and I knew that he was going to lay it down," Powell said. "It was just a lot of trust and I had no doubt that he would lay that bunt down."
Perleberg said the squeeze was the first time the Roughriders used that play this season, but Swisher credits the execution to the practice the team puts into bunting.
"You're expected to get the bunt down and that was a huge moment in the game," Swisher said. "It was a pretty big deal, but in situations like that I just try and stay calm."
After Laramie finally escaped the top of the seventh, Race took the mound again. The first batter he faced lofted a ball into left field for Swisher to make a diving catch for the first out of the inning.
"It actually was a bad read on my part," Swisher said. "It was a good recovery."
Race struck out the next two batters to seal the game for Gillette. The Roughriders had no errors through the doubleheader, something that plagued the team in a tournament last weekend.
"Watching those guys play mistake-free baseball is always fun," Race said. "Our defense played two really good games and without them winning those two games wouldn't have been possible."
The Roughriders hit a rough patch as of late, taking a disappointing fourth place finish in the Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, last weekend before losing again Monday. Perleberg said Wednesday's sweep is huge for the team moving forward toward the postseason.
"We dug deep out there and we found a way to get it done against a really good team," Perleberg said. "That win right there can go a long way for us this summer."
The Roughriders will head to Jamestown, North Dakota, next for the Phil Brown Classic, where they begin tournament play against LaMoure, North Dakota, at 9 a.m. on Friday.
