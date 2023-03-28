For two years, Jefferson Neary spent each day working out at the Campbell County Rec Center two to three times a day. He’d get shots up, lift and perfect moves to shake defenders.

For two years, Jefferson waited for the return of basketball at Gillette College. He graduated Campbell County High School in 2021 and — aside from a brief, one-year stint at Williston College for a redshirt season to save eligibility — has been waiting for the chance to play for the Pronghorns, a dream he’s had since his family moved here.

