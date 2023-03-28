Jefferson Neary, a Campbell County graduate, recently became the first player to sign on to the rebooted Gillette College men’s basketball program, which will begin its season in the fall. Jefferson will hit the court with his father, Shawn, who will be returning to his coaching position with the team after a three-year hiatus.
Then a senior, Jefferson Neary dribbles behind his back while moving through the Laramie defense in the 2020-21 high school season. The Campbell County grad is the first player to sign on to the rebooted men’s basketball program at Gillette College, under the Gillette Community College District.
Jefferson Neary, a Campbell County graduate, recently became the first player to sign on to the rebooted Gillette College men’s basketball program, which will begin its season in the fall. Jefferson will hit the court with his father, Shawn, who will be returning to his coaching position with the team after a three-year hiatus.
Then a senior, Jefferson Neary dribbles behind his back while moving through the Laramie defense in the 2020-21 high school season. The Campbell County grad is the first player to sign on to the rebooted men’s basketball program at Gillette College, under the Gillette Community College District.
For two years, Jefferson Neary spent each day working out at the Campbell County Rec Center two to three times a day. He’d get shots up, lift and perfect moves to shake defenders.
For two years, Jefferson waited for the return of basketball at Gillette College. He graduated Campbell County High School in 2021 and — aside from a brief, one-year stint at Williston College for a redshirt season to save eligibility — has been waiting for the chance to play for the Pronghorns, a dream he’s had since his family moved here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.