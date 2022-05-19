The No. 1-ranked Campbell County High School softball team started this weekend's state tournament with a 12-2 win over Green River on Thursday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Camels went into state as the East No. 1 seed and faced the West No. 4 seed Wolves. Green River kept the game close for the first three innings but Campbell County was able to break away and eventually force a mercy-rule win by scoring seven runs in the final two innings of the game.
Erica Dominquez sealed the win with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the fifth innings to initiate the 10-run mercy rule.
The Camels out-hit the Wolves 11-6 and took advantage of six defensive errors by Green River. Lanae Kimbley led Campbell County with four hits and three RBIs. Bayley Gray finished with two RBIs and Marissa West, Paige Shaffter, Dominguez and Jadeyn Snyder each drove in one.
Shaffer earned the win on the mound with two runs allowed (zero earned) on six hits while striking out eight in five innings of work.
Campbell County will move on to play Cheyenne Central in the second round of the tournament. The Camels will face the Indians at 10 a.m. Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Camels swept the Indians in conference play during the regular season. The matchup is a rematch of last year's state championship game.
