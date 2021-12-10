Amanda Welsh finished third in the ninth round of barrel racing Friday at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Welsh's time of 13.54 seconds earned her an additional $16,111, pushing her season total to $148,533, according to prorodeo.com.
The third place finish moves Welsh to ninth in the average with a time of 134.27. She also finished third (13.61 seconds) in round four and tied for first (13.77) in the first round last week.
Welsh graduated from Campbell County High School in 2006 and is competing in her first NFR in her 15-year professional career. The NFR consists of 10 days of barrel racing in a row.
The final round of barrel racing will be Saturday at the Thomas and Mack Center.
