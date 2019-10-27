Five possessions, four touchdowns. That’s how the Bolts started Friday night in Laramie as they closed out the regular season finale before it really got going.
The Thunder Basin football team struck early and often for the second straight week en route to a 55-7 victory. The Bolts needed the win to complete a perfect (9-0) regular season and scored 35 unanswered points out of the gate to put the game on ice by halftime.
Laramie came into the game feeling the effects of a 1-7 season, and a long list of injuries only allowed the Plainsmen to dress about 22 players. TBHS took full advantage of that to score 55 point straight before the Plainsmen finally got on the board on their final possession of the game.
“We played extremely well, but Laramie was really beat up,” TBHS coach Trent Pikula said. “So between those two things, it didn’t make for a very fun night for them.”
The first half was a dominant performance on both sides of the ball for the Bolts. Offensively, they scored touchdowns on five of their eight possessions, while the defense only allowed two first downs.
Thunder Basin was a threat to score at any time, and it’s longest scoring drive through two quarters lasted just 1 minute, 45 seconds. The defense had a lot to do with that, giving the high-powered offense an average starting position of their own 40-yard line.
Jaxon Pikula was the star of the first half, rushing 12 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns. But it was Hayden Lunberg who got the scoring started for Thunder Basin.
The Bolt offense went to work for the first time inside Laramie territory after Caleb Driskill and Tanner McInerney stuffed the Plainsmen two straight plays on the game’s opening possession,
Jaxon Pikula busted loose for 29 yards on the Thunder Basin’s second play to get TBHS into the red zone. Then Lunberg took a sweep handoff 11 yards to the end zone with 8:50 left, just a week after scoring his first varsity touchdown against Kelly Walsh.
The next Laramie drive was halted by an interception from Blaine Allen, before Jaxon Pikula sparked another quick drive. He started with an 18-yard scamper and finished with a 12-yard touchdown run, which included three broken tackles, to take the 14-0 lead with 5:18 left in the first quarter.
Slow starts plagued Thunder Basin through seven weeks of the season, so coach Pikula was happy to see his team hit the ground running Friday night.
“We got the ball and scored on our first two possessions, so mission accomplished,” he said.
The Bolts were finally stopped on their third drive, but came right back to score with 41 seconds left in the first quarter. Quarterback Mason Hamilton had been quiet up to that point, but got on the board with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Dyse Shepherd for the 21-0 lead.
Hamilton started the next Bolts drive with a 17-yard strike to Allen, then Thunder Basin went right back to its workhorse. Jaxon Pikula totaled 68 yards on the drive and finished it with a 25-yard touchdown.
The score extended the lead 28-0 with 8:50 left in the half and the Bolts weren’t done. They hit a speed bump on the next drive, though, as two personal fouls wiped out a pair of big plays — one a 68-yard catch and run from Warren Carr.
Those two penalties were the sixth and seventh for 70 yards in just a quarter and a half. The only things stopping Thunder Basin Friday night were its own mistakes, and the offense came up empty again on the next possession after a bobble by Allen that resulted in a Laramie interception.
Neither empty drive hurt the Bolts, because their defense came up with their ninth stop in a row on Laramie’s final drive of the half. Not content with the four-touchdown lead, coach Pikula called two timeouts and saved 1:41 to work with before the punt.
That ended up being plenty of time, because Dylan Catlin returned the punt 20 yards and a face mask penalty tacked on 15 more all the way to Laramie’s 13-yard line. Thunder Basin scored with 19 seconds left, as Allen blocked out the defensive back and Hamlilton found him for a 3-yard touchdown to make it 35-0.
The Bolts’ halftime lead wasn’t as large as last week’s 42-0 line, but with Laramie’s lack of production against Thunder Basin’s top-ranked defense, 35 points looked insurmountable.
Laramie tried to steal some momentum with an onside kick on the third quarter kickoff, but Alex O’Dell did a good job of staying alert to cover it. The Bolts had three dropped passes on the ensuing drive, but Carr and Tanner Richards both had first-down catches to set up another red zone opportunity.
That gave Jaxon Pikula a chance to continue his huge night and he complied. His 15-yard carry took TBHS down to the 3 yard line, before the O-line sealed the edge to allow Jaxon Pikula to walk into the end zone with 9:58 remaining to make it 41-0.
It was a career night for the junior running back, who finished with 170 rushing yards and three touchdowns. His previous best was 168 earlier this year against Cheyenne South. He now has 14 touchdowns and 821 yards on the season.
The success on the ground was one of the big takeaways for coach Pikula. Wyoming weather often dictates how much teams can throw in the playoffs and he said the performance bodes well for the upcoming weeks.
The TBHS starters scored their final touchdown less than 90 seconds after taking the 41-0 lead. Driskill blew up a screen pass in the backfield to stop another Laramie drive, before the Bolts triggered the running clock with 7:29 left.
The running game was on display again for the score, as Lunberg got back in the action. A 24-yard touchdown run gave him his second of the night and gave the Bolts a commanding 48-0 lead.
The defensive starters played one more series, but that was it for the Offense. Thunder Basin tacked on one more touchdown with two seconds left in the third quarter to make it 55-0, as quarterback Ryan Baker sneaked it in from a yard out.
The 55-7 win hands TBHS its first undefeated regular season in school history. Even though coach Pikula said he never brought it up once this season, he couldn’t ignore the accomplishment after the game.
“Being undefeated is huge. We battled and had some tough games this year,” he said. “Going undefeated wasn’t our goal. Our goal is Nov. 16, but obviously we’re going to celebrate it.
“We told the kids how extremely proud of their effort we are. Just a classic group of kids.”
Thunder Basin already had the No. 1 playoff seed locked up coming into the game, but the 9-0 mark is just icing on the cake. With Campbell County falling 28-0 at KW Friday, that ensures an all-Gillette game in the first round of the playoffs — Bolts vs. Camels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.