Gillette Wild’s Sky Solig skates the puck into the Bozeman zone Saturday, Sept. 10 at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette during the first series of the team’s 2022-23 season in the North American 3 Hockey League.
For the second week in a row, the top player of the week in the Frontier Division of the North American 3 Hockey League is a member of the Gillette Wild.
This week, Wild forward Sky Solig was named the league’s Frontier Division Bauer Hockey Star of the Week. Last week, Solig earned an honorable mention within the Frontier Division as his teammate, Anthony Foster, won the weekly award.
