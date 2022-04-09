The Campbell County High School boys soccer team split a pair of conference games on the road this weekend. The Camels beat Cheyenne East 3-1 on Friday and lost 2-1 in overtime to Cheyenne Central on Saturday.
Against East, Joey Von Aschwege gave the Camels an early 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. Ever Leyva made the score 2-0 with a goal of his own less than a minute later. Each team scored a goal in the second half to bring the game to its final score of 3-1.
Von Aschwege finished with two goals Leyva scored once. Jose Aguayo, Josue Angulo and Aldo Baeza each added one assist apiece.
Against Central, the Camels and Indians went into the halftime break deadlocked at 0-0 before each team scored a goal in the second half to push the game to overtime tied 1-1. Joel Varela scored Campbell County's lone goal off an assist by Angulo.
Central scored a game-winning goal in the second overtime period to seal the 2-1 win. Goaltender Brady Tompkins finished with 15 saves against Central and seven saves against East, CCHS coach Chris McMackin said.
Campbell County moves to 2-4 on the year and 2-3 in conference play. The Camels will return to the field Monday for a crosstown road game with Thunder Basin.
The Bolts will host the Camels at 6 p.m. Monday at TBHS.
