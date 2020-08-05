Five innings was all it took for the Gillette Roughriders to secure their first victory in the 2020 AA American Legion baseball state tournament. Post 42 mercy-ruled Rock Springs 11-1.
Facing the host of the tournament, the Roughriders got on the board immediately with a four-run first inning and didn't look back. College returner Mason Powell started the rally with a three-run homer to left field, shortly followed by a solo homer by senior Hayden Sylte.
"It doesn't matter who we play," Powell said. "That first inning gave our team a lot of energy."
Coming in as the No. 1 seed, head coach Nate Perleberg sent out lefty Bode Rivenes on the mound.
Rivenes pitched 3.1 innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out seven. Rivenes also picked off two Rock Springs base runners to end two different innings.
Perleberg handed the ball over to sophomore Jason Fink to keep Rivenes' pitch count below 60 and preserve him for later in the tournament. Fink threw 1.2 innings and allowed one hit while striking out three.
"That's really the number one thing coming into the state tournament is watching that pitch count and knowing who you want to use later on in the weekend," Perleberg said. "(Rivenes) had a good start and Fink really got after it in his first state tournament. It was good to get his feet wet."
After exploding for four runs in the first, the Gillette bats stayed hot the rest of the way. The Roughriders plated seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings to activate the 10-run mercy rule.
"It was sending a message to all the other teams. We're not here to just slide by like we did last year," Powell said. "We don't think anyone can stop us so watch out because we're going to come out with fire and lots of energy."
Powell led the way for the Roughriders with three RBIs, with Kaden Race and Zach Brown close behind with two RBIs apiece.
Both of Race's RBIs came on a walk-off triple that ended the game in the fifth inning.
"It was nice," Race said. "Everybody stuck with their approaches at the plate all game."
Gillette played dominant all around Wednesday night and hope to carry the momentum into the second day of the tournament.
"It takes the jitters away from being in the state tournament," Perleberg said. "It's a step for us. We wanted to win and put ourselves in that winner's bracket and we got the job done."
The Roughriders will move on to face Jackson (No. 2 seed in the west) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"We're hyped," Race said. "We haven't played them at all this year and we're excited to get to see them (Thursday)."
For tournament updates and game recaps for the Roughriders, visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.