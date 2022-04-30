The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team fell to 2-5 on the season and 2-4 in league play with a 45-29 loss to the Billings Outlaws on Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
The Mustangs fell behind early and trailed 25-0 at halftime. Wyoming was able to mount somewhat of a comeback attempt but the 29 second-half points offensively wasn't enough to overcome the first-half deficit.
Billings scored on its first drive of the game on a 10-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. After the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs on their first drive, the Outlaws scored again on a 1-yard touchdown run to go up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Quarterback Tasleem Wilson — playing in his second game for Wyoming — threw an interception on the Mustangs' next drive. Billings capitalized with a 7-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 19-0 with 8:44 left in the second quarter.
Wilson threw a second interception on Wyoming's next drive but Billings turned the ball over on downs to give the Mustangs the ball right back. For the third consecutive drive, Wilson was picked off by a Billings defender. His third interception of the game was returned for an Outlaws touchdown to push the game to 25-0 going into the halftime break.
Wyoming played a much better second half but couldn't dig itself out of the early hole. Wilson found wide receiver Rashad Ridley for a 20-yard touchdown pass for the Mustangs' first points of the game to make the game 25-7 to open the third quarter.
Billings answered right back with an 11-yard touchdown strike to extend the lead to 32-7. The scored remained the same for the rest of the third quarter after the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs and Wilson threw an interception in the Billings' end zone.
Defensively, Tymon Locklin and Myron Mounts both intercepted passes from the Outlaws quarterback during the third quarter.
Mustangs running back Tabyus Taylor scored his first points of the game on a 3-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to make the game 32-15. But an attempted onside kick from Wyoming was returned for a Billings touchdown on the ensuing kickoff to put the Outlaws back in control at 38-15.
E'Mond Caldwell subbed in for Wilson at quarterback and found Taylor for a 21-yard touchdown pass to make the game 38-21 with 8:52 left. But Billing responded with a 4-yard touchdown pass on its next drive to go up 44-21.
Billings was awarded one point after downing the ball in the Mustangs' end zone on the ensuing kickoff to go up 45-21. Caldwell threw his first interception of the game on the following drive.
Wyoming scored one last time after Yaphay Harvey returned an interception 47 yards with 8 seconds left in the game to bring the game to its final score of 45-29.
The Mustangs will return to the field for another home game next weekend. Wyoming will host the Sioux City Bandits at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.