Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools will allow up to 1,000 fans at football games this season, which follows Gov. Mark Gordon’s new public health orders issued last week.
How many fans, or whether fans would be allowed at all, were among the biggest question marks surrounding the fall prep sports season. CCHS Activities Director Zach Schmidt said Gordon’s order of no more than 1,000 people for outdoor gatherings was a pleasant surprise.
“We’re happy with the governor’s orders and our guidance,” Schmidt said. “I think with our outdoor spaces, we’re pretty happy with that number considering that a week ago it was 250.”
For outdoor events, capacity is capped at 50% with no more than 1,000 allowed, according to the new order. That means a venue with a capacity of 1,000 would be limited to 500. Both CCHS and TBHS stadiums are large enough to allow for the 1,000 attendance maximum.
TBHS Activities Director Mike DeLancey said fans in the stands has been an issue of concern over the last few weeks. He had hoped the numbers would increase. Being able to allow 1,000 spectators in the stands is a best-case scenario, he said.
There are still some steps to be taken before a full plan for fans is in place.
Together, Schmidt and DeLancey have to decide things like how many visiting fans will be allowed and who will get priority. DeLancey said that parents of football players, cheerleaders and band members will take precedence, along with boosters.
The average attendance at TBHS football games was right around a 1,000 last season, so staying under the state limit won’t be nearly as difficult compared to a week ago when outdoor gatherings were limited to 250.
DeLancey said the average attendance at TBHS volleyball games was about 186, which would also comply with the state’s limit of 250 people at indoor gatherings.
“With that 1,000 outside for spectators and that 250 for inside, I think we can make that workable,” DeLancey said. “We were really worried about numbers and we were hoping the numbers would go up a little bit. … We can work with both.”
Both high schools will require fans to wear face coverings when social distancing isn’t an option. In the interest of player safety and being able to continue the season, both ADs said that complying with the mask order is important.
“We’ve got to make sure we’re following the guidelines so that our kids can play,” DeLancey said. “Parents and our fans are just going to have to understand that. If we’ve got to wear a mask, we’ve got to wear a mask.”
Schmidt voiced a similar message to parents and fans.
“Social distance when you can and mask when you can’t,” Schmidt said. “Just with making sure we keep our kids safe and activities still running, we’re going to ask people to throw the mask on when there’s not a guarantee of spacing.”
The schools are asking all fans to bring masks to games, but Schmidt said masks will be provided for those who don’t have one.
There are still plenty of details for DeLancey and Schmidt to sift through. But now parents and fans can start making plans to attend the first home football games of the season Aug. 28.
