The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team had a strong showing and finished 3-1 against four Montana schools at the Border Wars tournament in Sheridan on Saturday. The Bolts beat Billings Senior 40-33, Billings Skyview 46-28 and Laurel 47-36 and lost to Billings West 43-28.
Four Bolts went undefeated over the weekend. Lane Catlin was 4-0 at 285 pounds, Dillon Glick was 4-0 at at 195 pounds, Aden Jorgensen went 4-0 at 182 pounds and Antonio Avila went 4-0 at 126 pounds.
Campbell County finished 1-3 at the Border Wars tournament. The Camels beat Laurel 42-39 and lost to Billings West 63-16, Billings Skyview 41-33 and Billings Senior 55-24.
