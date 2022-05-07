The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team lost its final game of the season 2-1 to Sheridan in overtime on Friday at TBHS.
The Bolts and Broncs had a close defensive battle and ended the first half still tied at 0-0. Frank Sinclair of Sheridan broke the game open with a goal in the 66th minute to give the Broncs a 1-0 lead with less than 15 minutes left to play.
Six minutes later, Caleb Howell tied the game with a clutch goal off a free-kick assist from Gabe Gillaspy with 8:27 left in regulation. The two teams remained scoreless to force extra time.
The game stayed tied 1-1 through the first 10-minute overtime period. But with 3:24 left in the second overtime, the Broncs were able to punch the game-winning goal in to close the game out with the 2-1 lead.
The loss dropped the Bolts to 5-6-2-1 on the year and 4-5-2-1 in conference play. Thunder Basin will return to the field for the Class 4A East regional tournament next weekend in Cheyenne. The regional tournament will start Thursday at Cheyenne Central.
