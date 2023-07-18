For the first month that Campbell County High School graduate Emma Daly was at Adams State University, the fit around the volleyball team was awkward.
It took a while to get used to the new team and to learn how the other girls played. She missed the girls she had spent so much time with at Campbell County High School. Daly missed the comfort of playing with some of the girls she had played with for over four years.
When she entered the transfer portal, there were few schools that would provide her with some sense of familiarity with the players. But one did — Gillette College. When Julia Machin took the job as the volleyball coach, people in the volleyball community advised her to reach out to Daly about transferring home. Machin told Daly that taking those recommendations isn’t something she would normally do, but the overwhelming support for Daly forced her to bring her along.
Gillette was familiar with her, and that brought her home.
Kaleigh Mills, who graduated from Campbell County in May, will also become part of the inaugural Gillette College volleyball team. Mills wasn’t sure if she wanted to play volleyball at the next level and it wasn’t until the offer from Gillette College — which her high school coach helped advocate to Machin for — that she decided to continue playing.
The benefit of familiarity extends beyond staying in Gillette. Daly and Mills will be teammates again after their year apart.
Having been an upperclassman during Mills’s sophomore and junior seasons, Daly was able to watch Mills grow into the volleyball player she is today.
“Kaleigh kind of got to see me develop but I really saw her develop a lot from her playing sophomore volleyball to really stepping up into JV and varsity,” Daly said. “She was always talking, always had the best hustle. I knew I could always count on her behind me, because she was usually the one behind me.”
Communication is key in most sports, and volleyball is no exception. With players not being able to touch the ball twice in a row, each member of the team has to be able to communicate and know what everyone else is thinking. A sense of trust has to be there.
It was one of the most challenging parts of starting with a new team like Daly did last year. Even though she will need to focus her communication with her teammates along the net, it’s a huge help to have someone behind her she can trust and has familiarity with. She has to trust them and that’s something that playing with Mills can provide.
“With Kaleigh, it’s going to be easy,” Daly said. “I know if they tip (the ball) over my block, she’s going to pick that thing up.”
Mills learned a lot from Daly both at Campbell County and in their offseason club season together. In Daly, she sees a selfless teammate. Mills sees a high-energy player that can help rally the team.
“I really missed that last year,” Mills said of Daly’s energy. “No matter what, if the team is getting down on itself, Emma was always supportive and she holds people accountable and helps them get better.”
There will still be growing pains for the new Pronghorn team, despite some level of familiarity. Daly has played with Chastin Nelson and Mills and Mills has played against Kinley Solem for years. But those four are just a small part of the team and even then it’ll take some time to get the chemistry down.
But some foundational relationships and understanding will go a long way. It’ll especially help on Aug. 1 when three-a-day practices start.
As friends and teammates, the transition to a competitive Region IX will be easier. It also helps being surrounded by the same support system that they had in high school. And this time, there’s no dividing the town between Campbell County and Thunder Basin — the Pronghorns get all of Gillette’s attention.
With how uncertain both were about their futures in the sport, that level of comfort is needed. They can rely on the town and most importantly, they can rely on each other this season.
