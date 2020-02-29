Three wrestlers from Gillette will compete for titles Saturday at the Class 4A WHSAA State Wrestling Championships, two from Thunder Basin High School and one from Campbell County.
TBHS seniors Dalton McInerney and Warren Carr are in the the state finals for the second straight year after runner-up finishes a year ago. Campbell County High School’s Colt Welsh also is through to the finals at 106 pounds.
Neither Carr nor McInerney were challenged on their way to their championship matches. Carr started with a pair of pins at 152 pounds, then won in the semifinal by major decision.
McInerney started the same way at heavyweight, then beat the Camels’ Colter Rankin in the semifinals. That match lasted well into the second period and McInerney won by pin with 30 seconds left.
Thunder Basin junior Dylan Catlin, a regional champ, was pinned in the 138-pound semifinal. Sophomore Seamus Casey lost in the semifinals to a defending state champ, Green River’s 120-pounder Clayson Mele, after reaching the finals as a freshman.
The other Bolts to reach the semifinals were 195-pound freshman Lane Catlin and 220-pound Brock Sather. Both were bested by Casper-Kelly Walsh opponents.
Three Camels won their first two matches to get to the semis, including Welsh and Rankin. The 170-pounder Dawsen Hayden was the third, winning by forfeit and a disqualification in the first two rounds before getting pinned in the semifinal.
Third- and fifth-place matches begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, before the championships start at 3:45 at the Casper Event Center.
Through the first day, Thunder Basin is sitting in fifth place with 125 points, while Campbell County is in 10th. Kelly Walsh is leading the pack with 176 points and Green River is second at 162.5.
